Melania Trump Dons Her Spiciest Dress Of Donald's Second Term For Saudi Arabia Dinner
First lady Melania Trump reminded everyone that she is that girl on November 18, 2025. She got all dolled up for President Donald Trump's dinner meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's prime minister. The look was totally spicy. To begin, her dark turquoise dress (though it appeared more green in certain photos) was sleeveless, and it also had a slit for the leg, which always gives va-va-voom vibes.
Trump looked absolutely gorgeous, like a sultry mermaid who can secretly use her legs when she feels like standing out. Netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, agreed. "This is what a real woman looks like. First Lady Melania Trump embodies timeless beauty," one person tweeted, sharing a photo of Melania in the dress. Another X user gushed, "The aura of a goddess of the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump."
Less than a week before the Saudi Arabian prince's arrival, Melania was seen attending an executive order signing at the White House wearing a charcoal gray pantsuit and black shirt. She looked sharp, but it certainly wasn't an outfit that raised eyeballs like that sleeveless dress did. Prior to that, the first lady was photographed wearing a little black dress at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards. As someone who's been known to wear boring outfits, her fancy dress on November 18 was a nice change of pace.
Melania Trump is getting bolder with her clothes
The very day after Melania Trump was seen rocking that gorgeous dress, she flew to North Carolina with Usha Vance — their first trip together — to visit with the military and their families at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. One person on X praised the first lady's "edgy" new style. She rocked skinny leather (possibly pleather) pants and stylish tan boots, a nice change of pace from some of her past outfits this year.
Hopefully, we're entering a new era of Melania fashion. She seems to be making bolder choices and changing things up, and we're all for it. It'd be nice if her newfound fashion sense rubbed off on Vance, who still prefers to rock old lady shoes, as well as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who never seems able to dress her age, despite being a member of Gen Z.
Trump dipped her toe in the leather looks pool, something numerous MAGA women, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, can't seem to pull off. But the first lady did it like it was nothing, oozing charisma and charm.