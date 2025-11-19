Melania Trump Dons Her Spiciest Dress Of Donald's Second Term For Saudi Arabia Dinner

First lady Melania Trump reminded everyone that she is that girl on November 18, 2025. She got all dolled up for President Donald Trump's dinner meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's prime minister. The look was totally spicy. To begin, her dark turquoise dress (though it appeared more green in certain photos) was sleeveless, and it also had a slit for the leg, which always gives va-va-voom vibes.

Trump looked absolutely gorgeous, like a sultry mermaid who can secretly use her legs when she feels like standing out. Netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, agreed. "This is what a real woman looks like. First Lady Melania Trump embodies timeless beauty," one person tweeted, sharing a photo of Melania in the dress. Another X user gushed, "The aura of a goddess of the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Less than a week before the Saudi Arabian prince's arrival, Melania was seen attending an executive order signing at the White House wearing a charcoal gray pantsuit and black shirt. She looked sharp, but it certainly wasn't an outfit that raised eyeballs like that sleeveless dress did. Prior to that, the first lady was photographed wearing a little black dress at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards. As someone who's been known to wear boring outfits, her fancy dress on November 18 was a nice change of pace.