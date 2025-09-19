MAGA Women Who Just Can't Quit Tacky Faux Leather

There have been several concerning fashion trends popping up in the MAGA sphere as of late. There is, of course, the Mar-A-Lago face trend, which has many women in the far-right arena getting filler, exaggerating their eyebrows, and asking for extra hair extensions. Just as this trend seemed to become the norm, dressing in outdated looks with zero flair became the next style fixation for Republican women. This gave rise to the grandma sweater and vintage-inspired blouses Karoline Leavitt and Pam Bondi have been spotted wearing. However, there is yet another trend on the rise, and many MAGA women have already fallen for it — tacky faux leather.

Just as soon as women in Trump world took inspiration from grandma's closet, it seems they're all whiplashing around to try on fake leather outfits. There are jackets, dresses, skirts, pants — you name it — all in cheap-looking leather, and all being rocked by women in Donald Trump's general circle. Some are just hopping on the trend, but others, like Lara Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have been really trying to make pleather happen. Get to know the women who have gotten aboard this disastrous trend with some of their most glaring looks.