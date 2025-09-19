MAGA Women Who Just Can't Quit Tacky Faux Leather
There have been several concerning fashion trends popping up in the MAGA sphere as of late. There is, of course, the Mar-A-Lago face trend, which has many women in the far-right arena getting filler, exaggerating their eyebrows, and asking for extra hair extensions. Just as this trend seemed to become the norm, dressing in outdated looks with zero flair became the next style fixation for Republican women. This gave rise to the grandma sweater and vintage-inspired blouses Karoline Leavitt and Pam Bondi have been spotted wearing. However, there is yet another trend on the rise, and many MAGA women have already fallen for it — tacky faux leather.
Just as soon as women in Trump world took inspiration from grandma's closet, it seems they're all whiplashing around to try on fake leather outfits. There are jackets, dresses, skirts, pants — you name it — all in cheap-looking leather, and all being rocked by women in Donald Trump's general circle. Some are just hopping on the trend, but others, like Lara Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have been really trying to make pleather happen. Get to know the women who have gotten aboard this disastrous trend with some of their most glaring looks.
Karoline Leavitt's tacky leather looked messy
Seen in a March 2025 Instagram post bragging about getting to spend the Super Bowl together, Margo Martin and Karoline Leavitt both opted to party in black. However, Leavitt once again wore an outfit that puts her good girl persona to shame by wearing this pleather dress. The cut of the sleeves is confusing, almost as if they were supposed to be puffy and billowing, but the fake leather gives them a somewhat trash-bag-like appearance. The top also feels ill-fitting, possibly due to the poor choice of fabric.
Margo Martin shows off her shiny pleather pants
In a May 2025 Instagram post, Margo Martin, who was Donald Trump's deputy communications chief during his presidential bid, is seen posing alongside Kash Patel, Steven Cheung, and Taylor Budowich. While the post might be to show off that Martin holds a powerful position within Trump's administration and is surrounded by jet-setting heavy hitters, what ultimately sticks out is her poor choice of pants. The glare from the fake leather draws attention to how skin-tight the pants are, which might not be the most comfortable choice for a long flight.
Alina Habba got weighed down by her fake leather dress
During her rousing Instagram entrance to an October 2024 rally for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, Alina Habba rocked one of her outfits that missed the mark. In a sad beige, the faux leather dress Habba chose for the occasion feels bulky and heavy, as if there's too much material on her. The jacket throws the whole look further out of whack, with its strange oatmeal tones washing Habba out.
Of course, this wasn't the only time Habba wore strange fake leather. There's ample evidence on Instagram that Habba can't quit the faux leather trend.
Kimberly Guilfoyle draped herself in a fake jacket
Kimberley Guilfoyle wanted to show off her new face to Instagram and used the September 2025 launch of GB News as the perfect excuse. Whereas Guilfoyle's face and hair extensions are on full display here, so too is her newfound fashion accessory — a tacky fake leather jacket inexplicably draped over her shoulders. Not only does the jacket look like something from Express circa 2010, but it looks decidedly cheap. Muted yet shiny, the fabric hangs limp across her body, implying poor quality with no structure.
Lara Trump is ambassador of the tacky leather trend
In the above Instagram post from March 2025, Lara Trump smiles next to Vivek Ramaswamy while rocking one of her most notorious fashion pitfalls — a black faux leather skirt. Just like the time Trump tried to pair cowgirl chic with a leather skirt, this too has backfired. Not only is the skirt incongruent with Trump's grandma-inspired cardigan top, but it looks lifeless on her.
However, it's not just tacky skirts that Trump has been rocking — she's also been seen in glistening faux leather pants. It seems that Trump might want to be the face of this trend, though she has competition.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders can't quit her pleather
Seen here in an Instagram snap from October 2024, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was caught in another leather look fashion fail. Snuggled between her husband Bryan Sanders and singer Jelly Roll, Sarah's dress stands out for its poor quality. The top seems draped well enough, but the ruching on the bottom pinches the fabric, making it appear cut-rate. While Sarah was most likely trying to add a rock and roll flair to her wardrobe, it's hard to imagine the fake leather material as breathable or comfortable.
Lauren Boebert should ditch the faux leather dress
In a June 2025 Instagram post dedicated to her appreciation for FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, Lauren Boebert put on yet another tacky outfit. While the racerback fit of her fake leather dress allows Boebert to show off her toned arms, the muted, somehow both matte and shiny finish of her dress was overly distracting. The bunching at the waist and wrinkles on the skirt imply the dress was cheaply made. It could be argued that Boebert was going for a tough, biker-inspired look, but with the poor quality of her faux leather, she ended up looking like the Spirit Halloween version.