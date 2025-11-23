The Biggest Love It Or List It Lies Nobody Talks About
"Love It or List It" is one of the most popular shows on HGTV, known for its sassy hosts, stunning home renovations, and the drama of the homeowners' final decision to love or list their newly updated house. Yet everything is not as it seems on the show; behind the scenes are some major untold truths that may surprise even the most devoted fans and cause them to think twice about the authenticity of the show.
One of the main reasons fans think "Love It or List It" is fake is due to the allegedly manufactured drama and tension on the show. While the hit reality television show is not explicitly scripted, there is certainly a lot kept hidden from viewers, such as renovations gone wrong and the misconception that homeowners have full control over their home remodels. For the over 20 seasons that the show has been on air, viewers have pondered the truth about HGTV's "Love It or List It," from the requirements to participate to the locations where the show is actually filmed. Read on to discover the biggest "Love It or List It" lies nobody talks about.
False: All the homes families visit on Love It or List It are actually available for sale
As anyone who watches "Love It or List It" knows, the main premise of the show involves homeowners deciding whether to keep their renovated property or list it in hopes of finding an even better home. While the lead designer and co-host, Page Turner (Hilary Farr's replacement in later seasons), works on giving owners the updates they want to their current house, real estate agent and "Love It or List It" co-host David Visentin shows couples other homes on the market that they may like better.
However, viewers may be shocked to realize that not all of the houses Visentin shows couples are actually for sale. One couple who filed a lawsuit against the Canadian company that produces "Love It or List It," Big Coat TV, alleged that they were not shown houses for sale by a licensed real estate agent in the area who could broker the sale of the home (via The Charlotte Observer). In another instance, someone who appeared on the show alleged that they were shown the house of a neighbor who had no intention of putting their home on the market. So while homeowners on the show may end up buying a new home, they should hope not to fall in love with one of the ones Visentin shows them, since there is a chance it may not actually be for sale.
False: Homeowners choose whether to love it or list it in real time
With the basic idea of the show in its title, it is natural to assume that the homeowners on "Love It or List It" are the ones to decide whether to keep their newly renovated home or put it on the market after seeing the completed renovations. While viewers are meant to believe that the couples decide to love or list their house in real time, that's not necessarily the case. There have long been claims that the decision to sell is usually predetermined, often before filming even begins. One Reddit user who claims to have worked for the show stated that "[m]ost of the time the outcome is known and the choice has already been made." However, they clarified that that isn't always the case; about once a year, the predetermined outcome is changed, and homeowners unexpectedly switch their choice to love or list it.
Some participants go on "Love It or List It" with no intentions to sell their home; they just want renovations done at a discount. Therefore, to make the show more interesting and leave viewers guessing, producers may say the owners decided to sell even if they are not actually planning to. Another Reddit user further alleged that two different endings are filmed just in case: one with homeowners excitedly saying they are going to love it, and another saying they are going to list it, and producers choose which ending to air for the best entertainment purposes.
False: Production covers the cost of accommodation during renovations on Love It or List It
Home renovations often end up costing more than many people think, with unforeseen costs frequently arising during demolition and renovation. Add in the price of lodging, and the price tag for a home renovation grows even higher. During renovations on "Love It or List It," couples and their families need to temporarily move out of their homes, an inconvenience that can quickly become a financial burden. Another lie that viewers of the hit show sometimes believe is that production covers the cost of a hotel for couples while their home turns into a construction zone. Assuming that the participants' accommodation is paid for is understandable since HGTV is a profitable network.
However, a spokesperson from HGTV set the record straight in an interview with Greensboro News. "We [HGTV] do not cover the cost of the homeowners' temporary living arrangements while their home is being renovated, except in the case of some unexpected circumstances such as delays due to COVID," the HGTV representative told the outlet. Participants on the show have to cover their own cost of living for sometimes up to eight weeks or more if there are delays during renovations. Renting another home or living out of a hotel for up to two months is a costly inconvenience that homeowners must finance themselves during "Love It or List It" renovations.
False: There are not a lot of qualifications to sign up for Love It or List It
Candidates for "Love It or List It" are not just randomly chosen out of everyone who wants a home renovation (because honestly, who doesn't?). In order to appear on the show, participants have to meet certain criteria. Not only do they have to have the necessary funds saved up for other housing accommodations during renovations, but they have to meet further qualifications as well.
"Love It or List It" participants first and foremost have to live where the long-running show is set to be filmed for the season they apply to be a part of. The network also necessitates having a renovation budget of at least 75K. Even if money is not an issue, there is still the qualification of having a flexible schedule during which to film. According to HGTV, applicants have to "[b]e outgoing, fun, enthusiastic homeowners and available to be on camera for up to seven weekdays of filming." Even if hopeful contestants have the renovation and housing budget needed, having a flexible schedule can be a barrier for many people who work a typical 9 to 5 on weekdays. Additionally, applicants who are camera-shy may be nixed since, after all, "Love It or List It" is a show meant to entertain. Although it is ultimately a simple process to be on the show, meeting each of the qualifications is not easy, so there are often fewer qualified applicants than viewers realize.
False: The arguments between couples on Love It or List It are totally natural
When it comes to finances and major home renovations, it is natural for stress to arise. On "Love It or List It," it is not only the hosts that bicker like a married couple; the homeowners themselves tend to get into heated discussions. On most episodes of the hit HGTV show, homeowners tend to vehemently disagree with one another on what they want, with one participant advocating to move and the other typically wanting to stay in their current home. Couples also tend to have conflicting opinions when it comes to style and the type of renovation they want, often leading to onscreen arguments.
While some tension naturally arises between couples, another of the "Love It or List It" lies that nobody talks about is the fact that actual arguments on the show between couples are often played up for the camera. Some former participants and their families have said that producers encouraged bickering between spouses, especially when drama is lacking in other aspects of the episode. One user on Reddit alleged that production wanted their aunt and uncle to argue onscreen to make their episode more entertaining. It is rumored that producers also encourage each participant to pick either the designer or the realtor's side, effectively pitting the spouses against one another. Often, those tense discussions between each participant on the show are just as staged as other aspects of "Love It or List It."
False: The surprise issues that arise during Love It or List It renovations come as a total shock to homeowners
Whether it is a wall that was going to be knocked down that ended up being load-bearing or entire electrical systems that need to be replaced, unexpected issues often arise in most episodes of "Love It or List It" as another way to keep viewers entertained. It is part of the classic formula of the show, but like many other aspects of the show, there are claims that it is not necessarily as authentic as producers would lead viewers to believe.
While it may seem that these issues are unexpected, that is not always the case. One Reddit user claimed that construction changes are already known about before cameras film reactions to any "surprise" issues. However, in an interview with VH1, designer Hilary Farr claimed that the bad news she delivers is genuine and that it is not until construction actually happens that some issues are discovered. "I come in and I rip it apart and then I give them bad news and they're on camera when I give it to them," Farr said. Still, in other cases, structural problems may have been discovered during inspection before filming began, but only revealed to a couple later on screen. Any "surprise" setbacks are usually known ahead of time, at least by producers of the popular show, but it is portrayed as though everything is happening in real time.
False: Love It or List It is filmed all over America
Viewers wondering where "Love It or List It" is actually filmed are not alone. In past seasons, "Love It or List It" did not dwell on location, location, location, despite it being a show that heavily involves real estate. Since HGTV is an American cable network, "Love It or List It" viewers may assume that the show is filmed solely in America. Interestingly, the show actually started in 2008 as a television series in Canada and focused on homes in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario. As the home renovation show's popularity grew in the United States, the decision was made to switch filming locations. In 2014, "Love It or List It" made the move across the pond after six years of filming in Toronto and began filming in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina instead. Viewers assumed the show was here to stay in America, but that was not the case.
Eventually, the pandemic hit, disrupting many aspects of life, including filming and travel. Ultimately, HGTV explained that COVID-19 restrictions led to the decision to return to film abroad in Canada for season 17. As of the time of this writing, "Love It or List It" continues to film episodes in Ontario.
False: Homeowners have a big say in what renovations happen on Love It or List It
As mentioned, many homeowners sign up to be on "Love It or List It" with the renovations they want done already in mind. Yet participants do not always end up with their home looking like the carefully curated Pinterest board they wanted. The show's designers make the final call, and sometimes they opt for aesthetics over the homeowners' actual preferences. Homeowners are consulted on what they want, and their personal design preferences are taken into account, but ultimately it is up to the design team. It takes quite a bit of trust, but most people on "Love It or List It" put their faith in the show's design team since they are professionals. While it may be difficult to relinquish creative control, homeowners have no choice if they want to be on the show. The aesthetic choices, from countertop preferences to couch patterns, are left to the designers' decision.
The newly renovated spaces often end up being photo-worthy but less practical than homeowners would choose for themselves. One North Carolina couple who appeared on the show in 2015, Marci and Matt Lew, were not upset with their final renovations but admitted they would have designed aspects of their remodeled kitchen differently if the decision were left up to them. Marci told Delish, "The white quartz counters were stunning, but Matt and I probably would have chosen a darker, more practical color."
False: Couples are always satisfied with their experience on Love It or List It
Those delights of awe and choruses of "thank you's" from homeowners on "Love It or List It" upon seeing their newly renovated space are not always as genuine as they seem. One of the other biggest "Love It or List It" lies nobody talks about is the fact that homeowners always leave the experience happy. While some of the most gorgeous home transformations have been featured on the show, not everyone loves the outcome of their home renovations.
The previously mentioned lawsuit filed by dissatisfied homeowners against the show's production company and the construction company they used is another piece of evidence that HGTV renovations may not be as amazing as they appear. In the lawsuit from 2016, participants Deena Murphy and Tim Sullivan alleged a number of wrongdoings that occurred during their episode of "Love It or List It." The Raleigh homeowners claim that duct holes were left open, windows were painted shut, and the hired architect was not licensed, among many other issues. Another individual who knew a couple who appeared on the show wrote to the blog Hooked on Houses, claiming that some rooms were not fully finished despite how they looked in the episode. "[T]hey [HGTV] even did not finish sewing some of the cushions for the couches and just wrapped the fabric and placed it just so to look as though it was," the source revealed. Considering the multiple alleged unfinished projects, viewers should take the "finished" renovations with a grain of salt.
False: The hosts on Love It or List It compete with each other
The original hosts of "Love It or List It," designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin, may bicker on the show, but in real life, the outspoken pair actually have a close relationship. Many viewers who witness the pair's on-screen snark have wondered if they are professional rivals or if "Love It or List It" stars David and Hilary were ever a couple, neither of which is the case. In an interview with Realtor.com, Visentin described his relationship with Farr. "We're good friends, we hang out outside of the show," the realtor revealed. "We go out for dinners, talk about the show, talk about life." While Farr and Visentin's "Love It or List It" disagreements are not just for show, they do not let any professional disagreements get in the way of their friendship off-screen.
The rapport between Farr and Visentin kept fans entertained for 19 seasons, so it came as a shock to many fans when Farr announced she was leaving the show in 2023. Fans speculated why Farr decided to say goodbye to HGTV's "Love It or List It," but the reason she left was not due to any animosity with her co-host; she simply decided it was time to move on to other professional projects and prioritize herself after her struggle with breast cancer. Designer Page Turner replaced Farr as the co-host of "Love It or List It," so fans can continue to tune into the renovation drama for hopefully many more seasons to come.