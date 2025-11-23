The Biggest Love It Or List It Lies Nobody Talks About

With the basic idea of the show in its title, it is natural to assume that the homeowners on "Love It or List It" are the ones to decide whether to keep their newly renovated home or put it on the market after seeing the completed renovations. While viewers are meant to believe that the couples decide to love or list their house in real time, that's not necessarily the case. There have long been claims that the decision to sell is usually predetermined, often before filming even begins. One Reddit user who claims to have worked for the show stated that "[m]ost of the time the outcome is known and the choice has already been made." However, they clarified that that isn't always the case; about once a year, the predetermined outcome is changed, and homeowners unexpectedly switch their choice to love or list it.

Some participants go on "Love It or List It" with no intentions to sell their home; they just want renovations done at a discount. Therefore, to make the show more interesting and leave viewers guessing, producers may say the owners decided to sell even if they are not actually planning to. Another Reddit user further alleged that two different endings are filmed just in case: one with homeowners excitedly saying they are going to love it, and another saying they are going to list it, and producers choose which ending to air for the best entertainment purposes.