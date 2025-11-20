Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Cryptically Hints At Trouble In Paradise After His Affair Admission

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Digging out from under his troubled past to slingshot to fame, musician Jelly Roll has undergone quite the transformation, both inside and out. The "Son of a Sinner" singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has been no stranger to wild ways, as well as talking about them. Even so, on October 21, when he revealed on "The Human School" podcast his struggles with infidelity, it still felt shocking. Jelly Roll himself even admitted it's not something he likes to "talk about ... publicly." Though he claims he and wife Bunnie Xo have done the work to be "stronger than we could have ever been," a cryptic post from Bunnie might hint at trouble.

On November 19, Bunnie took to Facebook to bemoan the "hardest pill I had to swallow this year." Without getting into specifics, she did hint "that no matter how much you love [someone], they can & will turn their back on you." In a different world, this post could have been a joke about Jelly Roll's recent removal of his brand-defining beard, but the tone of the post felt rather serious. Even though the "Somebody Save Me" singer claimed the affair happened years ago, back in 2018, there are still plenty of rumors Jelly Roll can't outrun. And it looks like online netizens are more than happy to support Bunnie through her time of needing to "suck it up & keep moving forward."