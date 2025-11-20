Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Cryptically Hints At Trouble In Paradise After His Affair Admission
Digging out from under his troubled past to slingshot to fame, musician Jelly Roll has undergone quite the transformation, both inside and out. The "Son of a Sinner" singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has been no stranger to wild ways, as well as talking about them. Even so, on October 21, when he revealed on "The Human School" podcast his struggles with infidelity, it still felt shocking. Jelly Roll himself even admitted it's not something he likes to "talk about ... publicly." Though he claims he and wife Bunnie Xo have done the work to be "stronger than we could have ever been," a cryptic post from Bunnie might hint at trouble.
On November 19, Bunnie took to Facebook to bemoan the "hardest pill I had to swallow this year." Without getting into specifics, she did hint "that no matter how much you love [someone], they can & will turn their back on you." In a different world, this post could have been a joke about Jelly Roll's recent removal of his brand-defining beard, but the tone of the post felt rather serious. Even though the "Somebody Save Me" singer claimed the affair happened years ago, back in 2018, there are still plenty of rumors Jelly Roll can't outrun. And it looks like online netizens are more than happy to support Bunnie through her time of needing to "suck it up & keep moving forward."
Fans send support to Bunnie Xo after her mysterious post
Considering the wild and sloppy nature of social media in 2025, the responses to Bunnie Xo's post on Facebook were remarkably warm and kind. Though there have been some eye-opening confessions between Bunnie and Jelly Roll about their marriage, many rushed to the comments to support Bunnie without throwing anyone under the bus.
One commenter wrote, "Love yourself be loyal to you & do what you gotta to do to be you!!!" There were many more who offered some iteration of reminders to "surround yourself with people who are positive," as one person succinctly wrote. Another top fan advised Bunnie, "Keep rising. Keep building." Many also recommended the book "The Let Them Theory" by Mel Robbins.
While it's heartwarming to see people coming together to support each other, either online or in person, it still seems there's something going on behind the scenes. Considering Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss journey, and now his updated lack of facial hair, it could be that things are shifting personally for the couple. Only time will tell if or when things will go public for the duo, but keeping an eye on Bunnie's social media might be the best way to get an update.