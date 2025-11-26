The Biggest News Anchor Makeup Fails Of 2025 So Far

It seems that news anchors were loading up their lips, lashes, and epidermises with more cosmetic products than ever in 2025, and some of the results have blessed those in the "less is more" camp with a bevy of examples to point to when trying to argue their point. This era of makeup excess could be a culmination of social media bombarding users with images of filtered perfection and the cultural acceptance of the heavily made-up influencer aesthetic. But we can also blame Fox News for starting the insidious trend, which has now crept into the political realm. "Republican makeup" has been soundly mocked on TikTok thanks to the likes of Kristi Noem, who can't seem to cake on enough foundation.

The signature Fox News look is "Toddlers & Tiaras" meets "RuPaul's Drag Race," but without the high level of artistry. Everything is overexaggerated to the point where it feels farcical, and everyone looks the same. "You think of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends," professional makeup artist Meli Pennington said of the network's female hosts in an interview with The Atlantic. The men don't fare much better over at the formerly "fair and balanced" network, either. It's like the makeup team is given a nacho cheese dispenser filled with foundation that, like the gloopy condiment, is an unnatural color that belongs nowhere near the human body — and it's the only foundation they're allowed to use. Unfortunately, being the first major news network to embrace such a high level of glam doesn't mean its makeup artists have perfected the look, and Fox News hosts make up the majority of 2025's worst news anchor makeup fails.