The Transformation Of Princess Charlene's Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Princess Charlene is addicted to plastic surgery — or, at least, that's what her critics say. In 2017, when the princess should have been enjoying her pregnancy with royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, her haters told The Daily Beast that she just loved going under the knife (via New Zealand Herald). "A lot of people are hoping she will just stop the plastic surgery now she is finally pregnant," one Monégasque source snarked at the time. Later, when Charlene suddenly became ill during a philanthropic trip to South Africa, she faced so many plastic surgery rumors that her husband, Prince Albert II, had to tell People, "If you want to discuss another speculation, [Charlene's absence from public life] isn't related to plastic surgery or facial work at all."

To get to the bottom of this gossip once and for all, we reached out to double-board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian. The award-winning Beverly Hills-based physician has gone on the record about the changes in Charlene's face, and, in his view, Princess Charlene's stunning transformation has not been quite as severe as the tabloids would have you believe. Over the years, the South African beauty has experimented with lots of different makeup looks, camera angles, and poses. The result is an ever-changing face that reflects Charlene's increasing maturity and comfort with her public role.