Jelly Roll's Beard-Free Transformation Left His Daughter Bailee Ann Stunned

When people think of Jelly Roll, they probably picture the "I Am Not Okay" singer with a larger frame and beard. However, the Tennessee native underwent a stunning transformation, having shed 200 pounds as of this writing. The before and after photos of Jelly Roll are jaw-dropping, and he looks even more different now.

On November 23, 2025, the musician attended the Seahawks versus Titans NFL game and showed off his new clean-shaven look, quickly becoming the internet's new crush. "Jelllly Rollll looking fine, Sir. And [you] were worried about the beard," one netizen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another person who was especially surprised by the shave was Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann.

In a vlog on YouTube, Jelly Roll filmed himself shaving his beard and surprising his daughter. She was instantly shook at seeing her dad without a beard for the first time in her life. Laughing with tears coming down her face, she said, "I don't like this! You look like a turtle." Hilariously, Jelly Roll had predicted he would look like one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a clean-shaven face earlier in the vlog, so it sounds like he was right.