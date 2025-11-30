Jelly Roll's Beard-Free Transformation Left His Daughter Bailee Ann Stunned
When people think of Jelly Roll, they probably picture the "I Am Not Okay" singer with a larger frame and beard. However, the Tennessee native underwent a stunning transformation, having shed 200 pounds as of this writing. The before and after photos of Jelly Roll are jaw-dropping, and he looks even more different now.
On November 23, 2025, the musician attended the Seahawks versus Titans NFL game and showed off his new clean-shaven look, quickly becoming the internet's new crush. "Jelllly Rollll looking fine, Sir. And [you] were worried about the beard," one netizen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another person who was especially surprised by the shave was Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann.
In a vlog on YouTube, Jelly Roll filmed himself shaving his beard and surprising his daughter. She was instantly shook at seeing her dad without a beard for the first time in her life. Laughing with tears coming down her face, she said, "I don't like this! You look like a turtle." Hilariously, Jelly Roll had predicted he would look like one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a clean-shaven face earlier in the vlog, so it sounds like he was right.
He grew a beard for a heartbreaking reason
Besides shocking his daughter in the vlog, Jelly Roll also shared with viewers why he grew a beard in the first place. "One of the reasons I even started growing a beard was because I was so obese. It was just easier to cover up what was happening here," he admitted, motioning to his chin. Previously in the vlog, right before he shaved his beard off, the "Son of a Sinner" singer said that as he's been losing weight, he didn't have a clue what he looked like. Prior to his massive weight loss, he'd been using his beard to cover up a double chin. "The last time my face was shaved, I was fresh out of jail."
Before becoming the superstar fans know and love today, Jelly Roll had spent time in prison, in and out of the system from ages 14 through 24. He spent nearly two decades he's spent rocking the beard.
Honestly, he looks great with a clean-shaven face, and the style actually makes him appear slightly younger than his 40-something years. The response to his cosmetic change on YouTube was overwhelmingly positive. "Awe buddy you look fantastic! You do not look like a turtle," one person commented. "Daaaaammmn Jelly! You're friggin handsome as hell! [Bunnie], you're one lucky lady!" gushed another, referring to his wife, Bunnie XO.