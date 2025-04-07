Rumors About Sydney Sweeney We Just Can't Ignore
Sydney Sweeney has had her fair share of publicity since ascending to superstardom. Hot off her role as the ever-so-messy Cassie in "Euphoria," Sweeney became synonymous with the big-chested, blond bombshell archetype, next to Hollywood greats like Marilyn Monroe and Dolly Parton. And while she has tried to prove time and time again that she's more than her physique, Sweeney has been criticized predominantly for her appearance, making her a hot topic in the media.
Consequently, the actor's name is often immersed in scandal. Speculations surrounding Sweeney's political views, dating life, and relationships with co-stars — just to name a few — have dominated headlines about her. She says that it gets difficult not responding to the online chatter about her personal life. "Sometimes I feel beat up by it," she told Variety in 2023. "It's hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself." From the looks of it, however, Sweeney is mastering her PR moves — and there's a chronicled laundry list of rumors to prove it.
Does Sydney Sweeney have plastic surgery?
Since Sydney Sweeney's acting debut on "The Handmaid's Tale" and subsequent rise to stardom on "Euphoria," fans and critics alike have obsessed over whether the star is naturally gorgeous or has had work done. The buzz over her face has reached far corners of the internet; among the social media users who insist that Sweeney has used cosmetic alterations to enhance her features is popular YouTuber Lorry Hill, who believes she may have had as much as a rhinoplasty. It's not clear if Sweeney has gotten anything done — kudos to her potential plastic surgeon, who has even stumped the most beauty-enthused people online. However, there's always a chance she's received a few "tweakments" here and there.
As for what Sweeney has publicly said about her appearance, it sounds like she's a sucker for natural beauty, thanks to her mother. The "Madame Web" star previously opened up to Glamour in 2023 about her body insecurities. "When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were," she told the outlet. Her lack of confidence led her to want a breast reduction when she turned 18. "My mom told me, 'Don't do it. You'll regret it in college,'" said Sweeney. "And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."
Sydney Sweeney's mom's birthday sparked rumors about their family's politics
In 2022, Sydney Sweeney faced one of her biggest controversies, one that spiraled into a rumor about her political stance. After posting a series of photos from her mother's rodeo-themed birthday party on Instagram, Sweeney faced incredible backlash from her politically left-leaning fans, who noticed that people in the background were wearing bright red hats — typically associated with Republican President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." One person commented: "Embarrassing," while another said, "This exudes racism lmao."
Sweeney addressed the criticism on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention," she wrote. "Please stop making assumptions." Then, in a 2023 interview with Variety, she explained how it was blown out of proportion. "There were so many misinterpretations," said Sweeney, noting that the red hats actually said "Make America 60 Again." "The people in the pictures weren't even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom's friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho."
Since then, the topic of the star's political affiliation has stayed at the surface. An archived X post from Election Day 2024, which had over eight million views, claimed that Sweeney voted for Donald Trump, although she has never publicly revealed the party to which she sways.
The rumored rift between Sydney Sweeney and a Euphoria co-star
The cast of "Euphoria" has had almost as many challenges as their characters in the show. From the death of Angus Cloud to reports that tension between Zendaya and Sam Levinson caused the contentious delay of Season 3, those involved in the series have been in the limelight for many unfortunate reasons. Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya, specifically, have been at the center of the drama, as 2024 reports suggested that both actors were dreading their return to "Euphoria." A small rumor has also been circulating on the internet surrounding Zendaya and Sweeney's relationship.
The pair are already relentlessly compared to each other in the media; tabloids analyze every detail of their careers and where they differ when they purportedly shouldn't. In Touch said they were feuding at the 2022 Emmys, while a TikToker laid bare baseless claims that Zendaya is trying to upstage Sweeney with her engagement to Tom Holland.
In reality, it seems like Zendaya and Sweeney are actually quite close. Fans were privy to their friendship when Sweeney began tearing up during the "Dune" star's Emmy Award acceptance speech in 2022 (via YouTube). Zendaya even expressed her gratitude for the "Euphoria" cast, saying, "Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much."
Sydney Sweeney was never dating football star Jimmy Horn Jr.
One thing Sydney Sweeney certainly can't get away from are relationship rumors. The actor had been in a relationship with Jonathan Davino since 2018 when they got engaged in 2022. The couple announced their split in March 2025 after enduring many false romance reports throughout their relationship involving Sweeney and other men. One wild rumor speculated that she was dating Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
The gossip came to light after Sweeney's name was used in droves due to a Summer 2024 trend on X, where sports fans would link her to different players and say they were "quietly hanging out." After an X user posted one about Horn and Sweeney that was designed to look like legit reporting, the website Marca cited the account in a story, inciting a rumor that they were actually dating. The rumor generated a little buzz online but was soon squashed by Buffs coach Michael Pollock, who posted a clip on Instagram to confirm that the news was indeed false. Horn clarified his connection to Sweeney, saying, "I don't know who that is. I recently found out when they dropped that." Even Pollock fell for the rumor, admitting he had "respect" for his player for wooing the A-lister.
Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Glenn Powell is all the internet can talk about
Of course, we can't talk about Sydney Sweeney rumors without acknowledging her "Anyone But You" co-star Glen Powell. Sweeney and Powell have been the center of affair rumors since they began their press tour for their 2023 rom-com. Certain body language during interviews and cozy behind-the-scenes photos of the pair had the internet convinced that they were romantically involved. But, as the film's key art suggests: "This isn't what it looks like."
When it came to debunking the rumors, Powell and Sweeney had different approaches. Sweeney took the "all publicity is good publicity" route, telling Variety, "It's a rom-com. That's what people want!" She added, "It's fun to give it to 'em." And while the movie star said both she and Powell didn't sweat it, her co-star told a different story. "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," he told Men's Health, likely because he was dating model Gigi Paris at the time. "But what I'm realizing now is that's just a part of this gig now."
Still, the rumors wouldn't let up — especially once the world learned that Sweeney had split from Jonathan Davino. In late March 2025, the chatter only got louder when it was revealed that Sweeney attended the wedding of Powell's sister, musician Leslie Powell, shortly after divulging her breakup with Davino. Addressing another onslaught of speculations, Powell told the "Today" show hosts, "Timing is everything in this world, isn't it? She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding."