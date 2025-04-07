Rumors About Sydney Sweeney We Just Can't Ignore

In 2022, Sydney Sweeney faced one of her biggest controversies, one that spiraled into a rumor about her political stance. After posting a series of photos from her mother's rodeo-themed birthday party on Instagram, Sweeney faced incredible backlash from her politically left-leaning fans, who noticed that people in the background were wearing bright red hats — typically associated with Republican President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." One person commented: "Embarrassing," while another said, "This exudes racism lmao."

Sweeney addressed the criticism on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention," she wrote. "Please stop making assumptions." Then, in a 2023 interview with Variety, she explained how it was blown out of proportion. "There were so many misinterpretations," said Sweeney, noting that the red hats actually said "Make America 60 Again." "The people in the pictures weren't even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom's friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho."

Since then, the topic of the star's political affiliation has stayed at the surface. An archived X post from Election Day 2024, which had over eight million views, claimed that Sweeney voted for Donald Trump, although she has never publicly revealed the party to which she sways.