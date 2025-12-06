Who Is LL Cool J's Wife? 10 Little-Known Facts About Simone I. Smith
Being the spouse of a celebrity comes with its fair share of perks and challenges, including living in the shadow of your famous counterpart. However, LL Cool J's wife Simone I Smith has made quite a name for herself over the course of their relationship. This is no small feat, considering that their relationship started during the prime of his career. LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith III, was only 16 years old when he released his first single, "I Need a Beat," in 1984. From that point, his success and fame would only take off. Since then, he's become known as a hip-hop pioneer with nine consecutive multiplatinum albums, two Grammys, and inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2021) and Kennedy Center Honors (2017). He's also built a successful acting career, landing roles in films like "Deliver Us From Eva" and "Deep Blue Sea." Additionally, many fans know LL Cool J as Special Agent Sam Hanna on "NCIS: Los Angeles."
Despite her husband's busy career, Simone, like Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO, has established a popular brand, excelled domestically, and overcome health issues. LL Cool J and other celebs who have drop-dead gorgeous wives prove that you really can excel in all areas of life. And while LL Cool J's career is anything but demure, Smith has managed to keep most of her life pretty quiet. Here are several facts you may not know about Simone I. Smith.
Simone I. Smith and LL Cool J met when they were teens
Simone I. Smith's cousin introduced her to LL Cool J in 1987. In an Instagram post, Smith noted that when she was 17 and he was 19, the two "fell deep in love growing up in Queens!" The rapper recalled the meeting during a Jimmy Kimmel interview in 2012 (via HuffPost), noting that he was driving his mom's car on Easter when he pulled over to greet his friend. "He said, 'Hey, you wanna meet my cousin?'" explained LL Cool J, who initially declined the offer but changed his mind once he saw Smith. "I looked over and said, 'Oh yeah, I'll meet your cousin.'"
The duo dated for eight years — briefly splitting up in 1991 — before getting back together and later tying the knot on August 7, 1995. The rapper proposed to Smith during a speedy ride in his Porsche, People reported. In August 2025, the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Smith captioned a throwback photo: "Marriage isn't for the weak, it's for the faithful. It takes work, love, listening, picking your battles, being a friend, a prayer warrior, a cheerleader, and a safe place. Every marriage has its own DNA. There's no blueprint... just grace, commitment, and two people willing to grow through every season together. We've laughed, cried, prayed, forgiven, and grown — together. We did the work, and God did the rest."
She gave LL Cool J the silent treatment after their honeymoon
LL Cool J's "Doin' It" video was released just after he and Simone I. Smith returned from their honeymoon in 1995. However, Smith wasn't happy with her new husband's interactions in the production. In the video, a woman can be seen licking and kissing the side of the rapper's face, while he's shown in bed with a different woman during other scenes. In a 2013 OWN interview, Smith told Oprah that she didn't speak to her husband for two weeks because she felt disrespected by his conduct in the video, which has garnered over 25 million views to date. "I just felt like, you know what, we're married," she explained with the rapper sitting beside her. "I understand you're a sex symbol ... [N]ow that you're married, you know, there should be some limitations."
Smith told Oprah that they overcame the hurdle because LL Cool J, whom she calls Todd, "toned down" the sexual interactions in his work. LL Cool J jokingly chimed in, saying he didn't remember being licked and that the video was simply art. "The statue of David was naked, and it worked for him," he laughed alongside his wife and Oprah. "It worked for Michelangelo."
However, Smith's struggles with the sexual attention that surrounded her husband didn't end there.
Simone I. Smith struggled with the attention LL Cool J received from other women
If you didn't know, LL Cool J stands for Ladies Love Cool James. The nickname probably should have served as more of a warning for Simone I. Smith, who admittedly struggled with the kind of attention her husband receives from female fans. "I'm married to a sex symbol. ... [W]hen we first got together ... I had my times where I'd be going off and, you know, mad at this one 'cause they looked at him this way ... but that was years ago," she shared on the "Banking on Cultura" podcast in February 2025. LL Cool J's cousin gifted her the book "The Power of a Praying Wife," which shifted her perspective and inspired her to change her reaction to life's challenges. "[Y]ou can't change nobody. ... You can change yourself, and that's what I did," the jewelry designer added.
Today, she says being married to a star can still be overstimulating, but they've learned to adjust. "It has its challenges, of course, 'cause you can't go nowhere without somebody wanting a picture or an autograph," Smith explained. "They don't even ask for autographs anymore. You know, everybody wants a picture now. It has its challenges, but Todd and I have been able to really balance life." Smith explained that she's much more comfortable with fan interactions as long as she deems them appropriate. "The disrespect I can't deal with. At 54, I'm ready to take off the hoops," she explained. "It's about knowing who you are, and I know who Simone is."
She is a Stage 3 cancer survivor
At 34, Simone I. Smith was diagnosed with Stage 3 chondrosarcoma in her tibia. Chondrosarcoma is a rare bone cancerous tumor that develops from connective tissue cells that cover the edges of bones. This tissue is cartilage. In 2004, Smith noticed a small knuckle-like lump on her leg followed by an abnormal sensation while working out. As she told First for Women, "I was training downstairs in my house and doing leg presses, and as I was doing the leg press, I had the weirdest feeling in my leg. I stopped and said to my trainer, 'Naomi, I feel like my leg wants to break right here.' And she said, 'What? Okay, we're done.'" Soon after, she bumped the same leg on a trash can, and the lump swelled. She was at the doctor's to have it looked at when she received the diagnosis. "Eventually, my leg would have broken if I ignored my body and kept training or running," Smith added.
The now-57-year-old underwent a 15-hour microvascular reconstructive surgery and a long recovery process. "The first six weeks that I was home, my leg had to be on an incline, 24 hours a day. After six weeks, I could put my leg down for five minutes every hour while awake," she continued. "In the second week, I was able to put my leg down for 10 minutes every hour, but after 10 minutes, my leg was back on an incline." Smith spent two and a half years learning to walk again. Much like Jay Leno's unwavering support for his wife amid her health issues, LL Cool J sacrificed and postponed many career opportunities to care for Smith during her cancer journey. Today, she's staying strong and has been cancer-free for 21 years.
Simone I. Smith's disfigured tattoo inspired her jewelry brand's logo
Simone I. Smith Jewelry is the result of its founder's cancer battle and love for fashion. After the previously mentioned leg surgery, Smith noticed her lollipop tattoo was altered. This would become the inspiration for the brand's signature pendant, "A Sweet Touch of Hope." The charm, a lollipop with a bite taken from it, remains a staple for the brand. It is offered in a variety of styles, colors, and sizes that visitors to the brand's website can explore via a drop-down menu.
Over time, the business has expanded to offer earrings, bangles, hats, men's jewelry, and, most recently, perfume. Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 List featured her 18-karat gold-plated Sweetheart Hoops. The jewelry site reads, "A self-proclaimed 'accessories queen,' [Simone] confesses that her earring choice usually dictates the rest of her outfit." Furthermore, Smith's business has earned her acknowledgements from the National Association of Women Business Owners of Los Angeles, the American Cancer Society, and the LadyLike Foundation. Other jewelry-related appearances include Essence, InStyle, and Hamptons magazines, QVC, Entertainment Tonight, and The Insider.
Mary J. Blige and Simone I. Smith collaborated on a jewelry line
In 2018, Simone I. Smith and Mary J. Blige released the jewelry line Sister Love, which was inspired by their friendship. Made to uplift women, the designs represent "strength, edge, style, and sassiness." The partnership aims to convey the significance of unity and mutual support among women, and the duo's love for statement pieces. A blurb on the website states, "Sister Love is based on the notion that Queens Rek-A-Nize Queens – because we are stronger together...The line was designed to inspire women to be strong, fearless, empowered, and to 'wear what you want...because you CAN!'"
The collection has its own Instagram page that features a plethora of posts highlighting public figures wearing items from the line. Celebrity supporters include Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Bella Thorne, Alicia Keys, Tabitha Brown, Queen Latifah, and more. The line has featured a variety of special capsules, including an earring collection in honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary and a collaboration with a wine company. "This collaboration between Sister Love and Sun Goddess Wines is really special to me, combining both of my brands and my love for jewelry, wine, and the sun," Blige said (via Essence). "We wanted to give the hoops the goddess touch, pure radiance for goddesses everywhere."
She is an advocate for the cancer community
Simone I. Smith has been cancer-free for two decades, but she continues to be a voice for the community of those who have or have had the disease. Earlier this year, Smith and husband LL Cool J partnered with Pfizer to spread awareness about the importance of early detection. The campaign encouraged fans of the duo to take the American Cancer Society CancerRisk360™ assessment. "My cancer journey absolutely changed my life and my priorities," said Simone, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Partnering with Pfizer was natural to encourage others to be proactive and to go to the doctor, get their scans, and let their voice be heard." Smith is also a partner of the American Cancer Society. The entrepreneur donates a portion of the proceeds from each Simone I. Smith Jewelry sale to the organization.
Smith also participated in a "Beat Cancer Like a Boss" campaign with the society. "I was in utter disbelief when I received my stage III diagnosis, but what I quickly learned with the support of my husband and family was that cancer was not something that I had to let consume my inner being or personality," Smith encouraged in a 2019 promotional video. This year, Smith also served as a Dinner Chair for the Angel Ball at the request of Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, who received an award for philanthropy from Gabrielle's Angels Foundation. The foundation raises money for cancer research. In an Instagram caption, Smith thanked the organization for its "unwavering commitment to research, patient support, and finding a cure."
Her brand is popular among celebrity women
Tina Lawson Knowles and Mary J. Blige are just two of Simone I. Smith's many celebrity connections. The cancer survivor's personal and business Instagram pages are full of photos, collaborations, and terms of endearment with prominent women in Hollywood. Actor Niecy Nash appears on both accounts many times. Most recently, Smith shared photos with Nash at a tastemaker event for the Hulu drama series "All's Fair." In the caption for the post, Smith referred to the "Guess Who" star as her "friend for LIFE!" Nash frequently wears and promotes jewelry from Smith's business.
Smith's jewelry has also frequently been worn by artists like Ashanti, Tamar Braxton, SZA, Beyoncé, and Missy Elliot. Other stars who have supported the brand include Vivica Fox, Winnie Harlow, and Taraji P. Henson. She's also collaborated with fashion designer and stylist Misa Hylton on a jewelry collection featuring blinged out earrings, rings, and bracelets. In 2020, Smith and Mary J. Blige hosted a "Night of Sisterhood" attended by friends like Monica, Angela Bassett, Nicole Ari Parker, Malinda and Vanessa Williams, Magic Johnson's wife Cookie Johnson, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Vanessa Bryant. The event's purpose was to emphasize the importance of sisterhood and to promote their jewelry line Sister Love, Essence reported.
Simone I. Smith is a woman of God
Whether it's about her marriage, friendships, or business, Simone I. Smith's faith in God becomes evident in every conversation. In the previously mentioned OWN interview, Smith told Oprah that, in addition to lots of compromise, keeping God first was critical to the success of her and LL Cool J's marriage. "We both come from a spiritual background," she explained. "I think that we have a special bond ... equally yoked." She shared a similar thought with BET in 2023, "The realest answer that I can give you is that God should be front and center because marriage takes work." In fact, Smith and her husband's religious priorities are a core part of what drew them together. In his book "I Make My Own Rules," the rapper shared that he actually ended things with Quincy Jones' daughter, Kidada, due to their differing beliefs. The two dated following his temporary split from Smith in 1991. "[Kidada] would go to an ashram, consult a guru, and pray to statues," he wrote (via Parade). He and Smith reunited and married shortly thereafter.
On Smith's personal Instagram page, she frequently shares Christian-based messages and captions, earning engagements from friends and fans. One post reads, "Faith sees the invincible and believes the impossible." Tina Knowles even commented on another post, calling Smith her "sister in Christ." Smith has also interwoven statements of her faith throughout her jewelry brand. Her about page reads, "[Smith] is a 19-year cancer survivor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Most important, she is a woman of God." Further exemplifying this, her Peace of Purple fragrance is housed in a box and bottle with an illustration of praying hands. Cross pendants, as well as a "God Is Love" collection, are also available on the site. The collection features necklaces with Bible verses as well as "Jesus" pendants.
Simone I. Smith is a MoMa
Simone I. Smith is a mother of four: Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith, Italia Anita Marie Smith, Samaria Leah Smith, and Nina-Symone Smith. She and LL Cool J's stunning daughters and son have taught them a lot about parenthood and themselves. The jewelry designer has come to realize that she's a better parent when she fills her own cup. "I've learned patience. As you become a mother, it's no longer about you," Smith told BET in a 2023 interview. "You can love someone more than you love yourself. I'll do anything for my children, but I've learned over the years that it's important for me to look after myself because taking care of myself allows me to take care of them."
This realization was significant for her because she and her husband are naturally generous and have instilled that selflessness in their children. LL Cool J shared a similar thought with People in 2024. "They have to go after their dreams, and I have to continue to go after mine and make sure that I'm fulfilling my purpose on this planet," he said in reference to his children finishing college. "I love them, and I'm happy for them, and I want to be supportive of them in every way, but it's important to me that I always go after my dreams."
Smith and her husband also have four grandchildren. Smith often shares loving photos with her grandchildren on her Instagram. "Being a mom is great, but being a MoMa is something different," Smith shared with BET. "As a MoMa, I can only give my daughter advice — I let her raise her children. I want her to learn about and experience one of the greatest gifts from God. When she needs me, I am there."