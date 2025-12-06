Who Is LL Cool J's Wife? 10 Little-Known Facts About Simone I. Smith

Being the spouse of a celebrity comes with its fair share of perks and challenges, including living in the shadow of your famous counterpart. However, LL Cool J's wife Simone I Smith has made quite a name for herself over the course of their relationship. This is no small feat, considering that their relationship started during the prime of his career. LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith III, was only 16 years old when he released his first single, "I Need a Beat," in 1984. From that point, his success and fame would only take off. Since then, he's become known as a hip-hop pioneer with nine consecutive multiplatinum albums, two Grammys, and inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (2021) and Kennedy Center Honors (2017). He's also built a successful acting career, landing roles in films like "Deliver Us From Eva" and "Deep Blue Sea." Additionally, many fans know LL Cool J as Special Agent Sam Hanna on "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Despite her husband's busy career, Simone, like Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO, has established a popular brand, excelled domestically, and overcome health issues. LL Cool J and other celebs who have drop-dead gorgeous wives prove that you really can excel in all areas of life. And while LL Cool J's career is anything but demure, Smith has managed to keep most of her life pretty quiet. Here are several facts you may not know about Simone I. Smith.