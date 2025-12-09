Marco Rubio & His Wife Look Even More Awkward In Public Than JD & Usha Vance

Although it might be hard to outrank JD Vance and Usha Vance when it comes to awkward photos, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio just might give them a run for their money. Similar to how Usha has shown everyone how she's out of JD's league, Jeanette, a former cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins, also appears to outpace Marco when it comes to fashion, styling, and posing. However, both Jeanette and Marco could probably work on learning how to pose together, as most of their photos come off stiff and disjointed.

There have been several times the Rubios have appeared to not want to be near each other in photos. When Jeanette is behind the camera, she seems to enjoy it when Marco is slightly out of focus. From awkward Father's Day posts to both the Rubios looking like they suffer from the Mar-A-Lago face trend, the couple has made things weird plenty of times. Perhaps the duo could take a body language class — more often than not, they appear strangely uncomfortable around each other, with ample proof posted to social media.