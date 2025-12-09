Marco Rubio & His Wife Look Even More Awkward In Public Than JD & Usha Vance
Although it might be hard to outrank JD Vance and Usha Vance when it comes to awkward photos, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio just might give them a run for their money. Similar to how Usha has shown everyone how she's out of JD's league, Jeanette, a former cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins, also appears to outpace Marco when it comes to fashion, styling, and posing. However, both Jeanette and Marco could probably work on learning how to pose together, as most of their photos come off stiff and disjointed.
There have been several times the Rubios have appeared to not want to be near each other in photos. When Jeanette is behind the camera, she seems to enjoy it when Marco is slightly out of focus. From awkward Father's Day posts to both the Rubios looking like they suffer from the Mar-A-Lago face trend, the couple has made things weird plenty of times. Perhaps the duo could take a body language class — more often than not, they appear strangely uncomfortable around each other, with ample proof posted to social media.
Marco Rubio and Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio got awkward on Valentine's Day
In a February 2016 post on Instagram, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio was most likely trying to show off Marco Rubio's devotion to her by posting a snap dedicated to "My other half." However, what ended up displayed certainly wouldn't tamp down the rumors that Marco and Jeanette might be headed for divorce. In the photo, Marco has wrapped Jeanette in a hug, his braced, smiling face smushed against her cheek, while Jeanette leans back, frozen. Ultimately, their poses suggest that neither of them know how to be affectionate with each other.
Marco and Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio looked strained
To celebrate Marco Rubio's 53rd birthday in May of 2024, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio posted a photo to Instagram of the two of them sitting together. Though the caption includes that she's "so grateful to have you by my side," their awkward pose suggests otherwise. Marco looks slightly scared, his face in more of a grimace than a smile, and Jeanette has her arm draped around him — a switch from the normal roles the two often appear to embody. Looking at the photo, it feels as if Jeanette simply chose the one where she looks the best.
Jeanette and Marco Rubio were awkward at the White House
In February of 2025, Marco Rubio and Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio attended "a beautiful dinner in honor of our Nations Governors ... at the White House," according to an Instagram post from Jeanette. While it's nice to see the duo finally sidling up to each other in a somewhat normal way, Marco's instinct to take a selfie feels oddly out of place for such an upscale event. What's more, his smooth forehead and remarkable lack of crow's feet suggests that Marco might be one of several MAGA men who have possibly had plastic surgery.
The Vances and the Rubios competed for most uncomfortable Pope pose
In May of 2025, JD Vance, Usha Vance, Marco Rubio, and Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio all met with Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City. In what might be one of the more painfully awkward moments for JD and Usha, their stiff poses paled in comparison to whatever it was Marco and Jeanette were doing. Though the Vances look mismatched, with Usha in formal wear and JD unbuttoned, the Rubios take the cake. Marco's tight jacket and awkward posture, his hand hovering near Jeanette's while she looks away, gives off the impression of Frankenstein's monster and his bride.
Jeanette and Marco Rubio might need posing lessons
For Father's Day 2025, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio posted a photo to Instagram of herself and Marco Rubio posing together. Once again, not only is the body language disjointed between the two, but it suggests that perhaps Jeanette and Marco might need some media coaching when it comes to posing together. The awkward cupped hand on Marco's shoulder makes it seem like Jeanette is trying to hide behind him. Marco once again has a strange smile plastered on his face, and very little of the photo has anything to do with Marco being a dad.
The Rubios were awkward at a themed party
For Halloween 2025, President Donald Trump threw a poorly-themed party, and both Marco Rubio and Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio did their best to look the part for the occasion. As evidenced by an Instagram post from Jeanette, they appeared awkward together even before arriving. Most likely using a filter, both Jeanette and Marco look hazy and blurry, with Marco being almost completely out of focus. Once again, this photo feels like one Jeanette chose because she looks better in it, as Marco appears anxious and startled.
Marco and Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio can't cozy up
In a November 2025 Instagram post detailing the "[wonderful] evening" Marco Rubio and wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio spent "at the White House with President Trump and the First Lady, Melania," the couple once again missed the mark. The angle of the photo makes Marco look flat, almost like a cardboard cutout, and Jeanette seems to want to pull away from him. If anything, the couple appears to be posing for a somber prom, not wanting to get too close to each other. Hopefully they can work past their stiff poses soon, or else they may usurp JD Vance and Usha Vance as most awkward couple.