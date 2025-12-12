The Most Inappropriate Wedding Guest Dresses Celebs Actually Wore
A wedding day, for many, is one of life's most important 24 hours. However, some brides and grooms have found their big day derailed by an inappropriately dressed guest. Take this story of one guest who got kicked out of a wedding reception because she didn't adhere to the dress code. "We had been here literally for a total of 15 minutes, and the bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is 'inappropriate for her wedding'," said the ousted well-wisher via her TikTok. "There was a supposed dress code that I didn't know existed because I never got a wedding invitation mailed." Oof. All's fair in love, war, and...clothes, we guess.
Heck, a wedding guest faux pas can even happen to royalty. Just take a look at the most inappropriate outfits worn to royal weddings. So, what is it about weddings that gets people so het up about their garments? It's meant to be about celebrating love and commitment, isn't it? "Dress codes allow the couple to curate a visual story for their day," bridal stylist Corinne Pierre-Louis told Elle. "When everyone is in the same aesthetic, the whole event looks intentional and elevated," she continued. "Plus, it's absolutely rude to disregard a couple's request when attending their special day."
With that in mind, let's take a look at some celebs who flaunted dress codes and social conventions with inappropriate wedding guest dresses.
Dua Lipa's white gown makes you think she's the bride
There are certain truisms in life – you get out what you put in, health is wealth, etc. The idea that you should never wear white as a wedding guest is certainly another. Dua Lipa didn't take that advice when she traveled to the south of France to attend Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri's nuptials in 2022. Then again, neither did the grooms, who subverted the wedding by encouraging white and even bringing out 100 white wedding dresses that people could wear later in the night at a disco. Critics, however, probably didn't realize this when targeting Lipa's outfit, and it's hard to blame them.
The dress she wore looked so bridal that Lipa was the one who ended up grabbing the headlines. It very much seemed like it was the Londoner's big day, not the French designer's. "[I]'d be so annoyed if i was getting married and a guest out-dressed me and made more noise than the actual wedding," said one user on X, with others bluntly pointing out how inappropriate it was.
However, as Jacquemus told Vogue, he was less fussed than those online. "[T]here were some comments about Dua Lipa's white dress because it is traditionally viewed as inappropriate to wear white to a wedding," he said of the "Training Season" singer's look, one that he actually designed. "Well, we found everything to be airy, vaporous, and light." Just to be safe, it's probably best to leave the white dress in the wardrobe.
Sophie Turner's dress-slash-blazer was more red carpet than wedding day
Despite big-name actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie getting married, attention during their wedding often turned to the outfit Sophie Turner wore to watch them tie the knot. The "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" actor donned a tomato-red double-breasted blazer that doubled as a dress, plus matching sunglasses and black thigh-high boots to the 2018 ceremony. It's an attention-grabbing look, one so colorful that it would make heads turn away from the bride. Turner should've taken a page out of her "Game of Thrones" co-star Maisie Williams' book and gone for something a little more demure and understated.
Heck, even Turner herself rues wearing the rouge. Joe Jonas' ex revealed to Elle UK in 2020, just two years after the wedding, that she probably should've gone in a different sartorial direction. We've all looked at photos from our past and cringed, but doing so only two years later? That's how you know a look is seriously inappropriate. "I'll forever regret this look, one of my worst looks," said Turner. "I had a fashion emergency. Both of the classy dresses that I'd picked out did not fit me because they'd arrived the day of the wedding." It's an important lesson in both life and style: fail to prepare, prepare to fail. "It was a disaster," Turner continued. "Worst, worst fashion choice." Unfortunately, we concur.
Lana Del Rey's white dress was too bridal for a guest
Seeing as Lana Del Rey has a song called "White Dress," you'd expect her to know when it is and isn't appropriate to wear one. However, she's not quite the authority on ivory gowns as that song title would have you believe. At Jack Antonoff's marriage to Margaret Qualley in 2023, where Taylor Swift's inappropriate wedding outfit also had people talking for the wrong reasons, Del Rey's look left fans unimpressed.
Lana Del Rey attending Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding! ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/2ow6hhBiDb
— Lana Core (@Ianacore) August 19, 2023
The New York native, who has had a long and fruitful working relationship with Antonoff, wore a white LoveShackFancy floral-patterned dress and a cropped cardigan, accessorizing with a blue Prada handbag. Like fellow stadium-filling songstress Dua Lipa, wearing white as a wedding guest was just not the right fit. "The real question is," asked one person on X, "why is she wearing white and sliders to a wedding?" We're still trying to work that out ourselves. What's more, unlike Lipa's Jacquemus look, it wasn't like bridal colors were welcomed at the wedding. Del Rey stood out like a sore thumb among the more colorfully dressed guests. As she once sang, she should've kept her white dress purely for waitressing.
Kendall Jenner's gaudy little black dress was not the wedding guest's best choice
Coco Chanel created the little black dress, and throughout fashion history, it has been a way for stars to make big statements in simple ways. So, when Kendall Jenner wore a head-turning LBD at friend Lauren Perez's wedding, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posed an interesting question: Can a dress be too showy for a wedding guest?
Designed by Mônot, Jenner's dress hugged her figure and featured slits that revealed most of her upper body. When photographs of the celebration were posted on Instagram, many online onlookers labeled the dress inappropriate to the extent that it took the shine off the bride. "We should expect nothing different from that family of attention seekers," wrote one commenter on X. "Id have kicked her a** out. What an inappropriate 'outfit,'" wrote a Reddit user. Although Jenner claimed she'd gotten a thumbs up from the bride to wear the dress, it would have been smart to wear something a little less in-your-face.
Kim Kardashian's dress looked like a beach fit
Like her half-sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian stole all the attention from the bride as a wedding guest at Stephanie Shepherd's wedding. After all, it's not like the Kardashians and Jenners are known for their subtlety: Kardashian has worn some of the most expensive outfits of all time, and her looks have broken the internet on more than one occasion.
So, when she arrived at her ex-assistant's nuptials in June 2023 with a scantily clad top-half, an avant-garde velvet skirt, and lace-up stilettos, all eyes were on the Skims founder. "Worst part is, it isn't even flattering for her body," said one KUWTK fan on Reddit. "It just looks bad & tasteless to boot!" Another Redditor questioned her motives by writing, "Does she wear these things so people will talk about her? I can't imagine anyone's personal style would be bad enough to wear something like this to a wedding." In Kardashian's defense, she could wear jeans and a fanny pack, and there'd still be headlines written about the look. Maybe next, find a backdoor entrance away from the paparazzi, Kim.
Kylie Jenner wore an OTT outfit to Hailey Bieber's wedding
It's a Kardashian/Jenner hat-trick of inappropriate outfitting on this list, and this time it's Kylie Jenner whose dress was doing far more than a wedding guest's needs to. "These KJ a**holes always attempt to upstage a bride," wrote one user on Reddit. "If some bish showed up at my wedding dressed like that, I'd throw them out on their ear," wrote another underneath the post. They're not wrong. Jenner wore a gold, and we mean gold, J'Aton Couture dress to Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding in 2018.
If the dress didn't turn heads for its design, then the sheer brightness of it would've grabbed attention. As one user on X put it, "I can't believe kylie jenner wore that gold painted tin foil dress to justin's wedding." Even Jenner herself said she wouldn't take the gown back out of the closet. "I probably wouldn't wear this to a wedding now," she told Vogue in 2025. "I had the impression that people were gonna just be going all out," she added. "And I loved this look." At the end of the (wedding) day, it wasn't appropriate then, nor is it now. It's a dress so bright and gaudy we're not sure even the Biebers' mega-watt star power could outshine it.
Ariana Grande's dress at her half-brother's wedding was too much (and too little)
While Ariana Grande has gotten a lot of love for her pretty pink outfits throughout the press tours for the "Wicked" movies, there was a time when she was being raked over the coals for her outfits. That was certainly the case with the outfit Ariana wore to her half-brother Frankie Grande's wedding. The "7 rings" singer watched her big brother put a ring on his finger in a rather ostentatious custom black lamé sculpted bra and matching skirt courtesy of Vera Wang. It's a dress that would've courted attention at the Met Gala, so it would certainly be a spotlight-stealer at a small wedding ceremony in your family home. "To a wedding???? Gees, wheres the class??" asked one person on X. "Because it can never be not about her for one damn minute," added another X user.
It's not the first time Ariana hasn't dressed appropriately for a big event. After all, she's one of the worst-dressed stars in Critics' Choice Awards history. However, what makes this specific outfit all the more inappropriate is that the wedding was "Star Wars" themed, and the husbands definitely committed. Heck, the wedding was literally on May 4th, Star Wars Day.
Perhaps Ariana was paying homage to a Princess Leia look? It's hard to tell. Nonetheless, the Florida-born actor and songstress looked more fashion week front row than "Rogue One." We know Ariana loves musicals, but at least try to follow the sci-fi theme. With Frankie named as one of the worst-dressed stars at the "Wicked" premiere, maybe these half-siblings just like sartorially sabotaging each other's milestones.