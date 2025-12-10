Video Of Melania Trump Side-Eyeing Donald Debunked (But These Frigid Glares Are Totally Real)
As anyone who pays attention to Donald Trump and Melania Trump's awkward marriage knows, the pair don't always appear to be on the best of terms. In fact, Melania often cannot hide the sour looks she shoots her husband in public. Many headlines have been made about Melania repeatedly snubbing Donald's attempts at PDA, and they generally have had a hard time escaping divorce rumors over the past few years. Considering all this, it's no surprise that yet another video supposedly showing Melania angrily staring at Donald during a big public event has gone viral.
👀💥Acá la parte que no sale en ningunos de los videos publicados, Melania Trump celosa viendo como el cheto naranja se desvivía por platicar con la gran EsUnHonorEstarConClaudiaHoy Claudia Sheinbaum en el Mundial2026 FIFA. Por eso MexicoConClaudia Viva la 4T
The alleged side-eye occurred while Donald chatted with Claudia Sheinbaum, the president of Mexico, at the FIFA World Cup Final Draw on December 5, at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. A video of the moment was posted to TikTok on December 6, and the caption claimed that Melania was caught angrily glaring at Donald while he laughed and joked with Sheinbaum. The only issue is that the video is obviously fabricated — and poorly. Still, we've seen her cast similar glares at her husband — just check out Melania's shady side-eye at Donald during an uncomfortable moment at the U.N. General Assembly in September, when the escalator broke down right as they were stepping onto it.
Another viral — and decidedly real — moment occurred in January. Melania sat next to Donald at a church service during the National Day of Prayer, during which time the geriatric president could barely keep his eyes open. One X user shared a video of the awkward moment (which was incorrectly described as being from Pope Francis' funeral), in which Melania gives her much older husband a withering glare as his eyes start to close and his head begins to dip during the religious service.
Melania Trump has routinely given Donald Trump dirty looks over the years
Melania Trump's candid moments of annoyance with Donald Trump are often shared online, leading many people to wonder why Melania and Donald even stay together. After all, Donald and Melania have made it fairly clear their marriage is a total mess when they think they aren't on camera. The proliferation of AI videos is posing a challenge for the public as it's getting harder to tell what's real and what's not, so we can see how they might have fallen for this fake.
There are clear signs that it isn't real, though. Clues that the video is fake include the fact that the lighting on Melania is different from that around her, as is the quality of the image itself, the size of Melania's photoshopped head, and the fact that when she turns to look at Donald, her face changes shape entirely. The video was also thoroughly debunked by Lead Stories – although not much debunking was needed, considering that the video looked more fake than the delusional, ego-stroking AI images Donald loves to post of himself.
Even back during Donald's first term as president, Melania was making waves for her unintentionally expressive face. In a video posted to Facebook, one user pointed out just how quickly her smile transforms into an almost aggressive frown as soon as Donald turned his back to her during his first inauguration. It seems she's been throwing absolute shade with just her eyes for years.