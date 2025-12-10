Video Of Melania Trump Side-Eyeing Donald Debunked (But These Frigid Glares Are Totally Real)

As anyone who pays attention to Donald Trump and Melania Trump's awkward marriage knows, the pair don't always appear to be on the best of terms. In fact, Melania often cannot hide the sour looks she shoots her husband in public. Many headlines have been made about Melania repeatedly snubbing Donald's attempts at PDA, and they generally have had a hard time escaping divorce rumors over the past few years. Considering all this, it's no surprise that yet another video supposedly showing Melania angrily staring at Donald during a big public event has gone viral.

@won2skel 👀💥Acá la parte que no sale en ningunos de los videos publicados, Melania Trump celosa viendo como el cheto naranja se desvivía por platicar con la gran EsUnHonorEstarConClaudiaHoy Claudia Sheinbaum en el Mundial2026 FIFA. Por eso MexicoConClaudia Viva la 4T ♬ sonido original – Won2skel – Won2skel

The alleged side-eye occurred while Donald chatted with Claudia Sheinbaum, the president of Mexico, at the FIFA World Cup Final Draw on December 5, at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. A video of the moment was posted to TikTok on December 6, and the caption claimed that Melania was caught angrily glaring at Donald while he laughed and joked with Sheinbaum. The only issue is that the video is obviously fabricated — and poorly. Still, we've seen her cast similar glares at her husband — just check out Melania's shady side-eye at Donald during an uncomfortable moment at the U.N. General Assembly in September, when the escalator broke down right as they were stepping onto it.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

Another viral — and decidedly real — moment occurred in January. Melania sat next to Donald at a church service during the National Day of Prayer, during which time the geriatric president could barely keep his eyes open. One X user shared a video of the awkward moment (which was incorrectly described as being from Pope Francis' funeral), in which Melania gives her much older husband a withering glare as his eyes start to close and his head begins to dip during the religious service.