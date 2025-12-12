Karoline Leavitt Trots Out The Same Old Excuse For Trump's Bandaged Hands & No One's Buying It

During a press conference on December 11, Karoline Leavitt was once again hounded about President Donald Trump's failing health. As can be seen in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, a reporter asks the White House press secretary both about the president's repeated cognitive tests — the ones Trump screamed about acing — and his constantly bruised right hand. For her part, Leavitt repeated a talking point she's shilled before. However, it has become one that hasn't fully convinced the general public that everything's okay.

Q: Can you explain what's going on with the bandages on Trump's hand? LEAVITT: We've given you an explanation. The president is literally constantly shaking hands. pic.twitter.com/np2SYrUgsD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

Leavitt's answer felt slightly snarky, with her head waggle setting the tone as she responded, "The president is literally constantly shaking hands." She then asserted that, "He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about," before reminding the room that the president is "on a daily aspirin regiment...which can contribute to that bruising." Leavitt's intense response feeds the notion that she will never leave Trump's side, but it does little to quell the feeling that the president and his team are hiding something about his health. Between Trump's ranting on social media about how healthy he is and Leavitt's assertions that everything is fine, people are beginning to wonder just how bad the truth really is.