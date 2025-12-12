Karoline Leavitt Trots Out The Same Old Excuse For Trump's Bandaged Hands & No One's Buying It
During a press conference on December 11, Karoline Leavitt was once again hounded about President Donald Trump's failing health. As can be seen in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, a reporter asks the White House press secretary both about the president's repeated cognitive tests — the ones Trump screamed about acing — and his constantly bruised right hand. For her part, Leavitt repeated a talking point she's shilled before. However, it has become one that hasn't fully convinced the general public that everything's okay.
Q: Can you explain what's going on with the bandages on Trump's hand?
LEAVITT: We've given you an explanation. The president is literally constantly shaking hands. pic.twitter.com/np2SYrUgsD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025
Leavitt's answer felt slightly snarky, with her head waggle setting the tone as she responded, "The president is literally constantly shaking hands." She then asserted that, "He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about," before reminding the room that the president is "on a daily aspirin regiment...which can contribute to that bruising." Leavitt's intense response feeds the notion that she will never leave Trump's side, but it does little to quell the feeling that the president and his team are hiding something about his health. Between Trump's ranting on social media about how healthy he is and Leavitt's assertions that everything is fine, people are beginning to wonder just how bad the truth really is.
People aren't falling for Karoline Leavitt's talking points
While Karoline Leavitt might feel she's done her duty to dismiss any worries about Donald Trump being unable to hide his bandaged hand, social media users might beg to differ. In response to the assertion that Trump is simply shaking hands so much his body is falling apart, one X user wrote, "Ok so there's REALLY something going on." Similar to the first time Trump's bruised hands had everyone asking the same question, more still seem to think a cover-up is happening.
Another X account pointed out, "Imagine trying to sell 'handshake injuries' as a medical explanation for the leader of the free world. They aren't even trying anymore." Which is a similar sentiment to this post, "What a frail...old man, for handshakes to cause such severe bruising. I'm surprised Leavitt thinks this excuse is better than telling the truth."
With Trump's recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, his life span has come into question. It certainly must be hard for Leavitt to have to constantly bat away the prying questions that go along with her boss visibly slowing down. However, trotting out the same old song and dance doesn't appear to be working as well as she might have hoped. Perhaps it might be time for a new pivot to emerge from the White House.