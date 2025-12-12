The Absolute Worst-Dressed At The 2025 White House Congressional Ball

'Tis the season for the White House Congressional Ball! Donald Trump was joined by his cronies and members of congress in the White House Grand Foyer on December 11 for the special event. Trump clearly took the event seriously, dressing in a tux with a bowtie and even setting his signature venom aside for the evening to spread kindness to both Republicans and Democrats... sort of. "We love the Republicans, and we love the Democrats; we love everybody else," Trump said during his speech, adding, "We love everybody, especially tonight — tomorrow, I'll have to deny I ever said that, but that's OK," per the New York Post. So, for one night and one night only, Trump briefly pretended to attempt to unite members of both political parties. Everyone joined together and dressed to the nines — for better or worse.

The White House Congressional Ball called for fancy attire. And, from the looks of photos of the event, folks took the elevated dress code seriously. Still, as we probably should have expected with this crowd, there were plenty of yawn-inspiring looks and a few that were totally off the wall. Sure — it wasn't a fashion show, and it wasn't a red carpet, but it was still fun to see how folks dressed for this night at the White House — even if their style choices gave us a bit of a laugh.