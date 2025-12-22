Here's What Jennifer Aniston's Exes Have Said About The Actor

Jennifer Aniston has been famous for her entire adult life, which means long-term fans have experienced her entire dating history in real time. Though the star has had many notable relationships, including two marriages, as well as a few high-profile flings, she has not yet found her everlasting love. As of this writing, Aniston is reportedly dating hypnotist Jim Curtis, but she has kept mum on the relationship thus far.

Here we take a look at what Aniston's exes have publicly said about her post-breakup. Some exes — particularly the actor's earliest ones — have remained tight-lipped about the A-lister, though. For example, Aniston's first public boyfriend, Charlie Schlatter, hasn't dished about his famous former flame. The two began dating while they were starring in the short-lived 1990 "Ferris Bueller" television show, in which Schlatter played Aniston's onscreen brother. Aniston has also never commented on the relationship — which only became public decades later when former writer's assistant turned GQ honcho Jim Nelson spilled the beans.

Daniel McDonald, whom Aniston dated for five years, also kept quiet about their relationship, even once it was over. Aniston once told The New York Times that McDonald was her "first love." She continued, saying, "He would have been the one. But I was 25, and I was stupid." McDonald died in 2007 and kept a low profile while he was alive. As for Jennifer Aniston's subsequent exes, they have dished to the press.