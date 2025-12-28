Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Rivals Trump For Thinnest Hair In MAGA World

Apart from Donald Trump's overuse of bronzer and his propensity to lie about his height (and almost everything else), one of the president's most defining features is his fine, wispy hair that looks more like bright yellow cotton candy than an actual 'do. However, Trump is far from the only one in his administration with thin hair, and his closest rival in that department is actually the man who once proved to be almost as infamous as Trump himself: Corey Lewandowski. After getting embroiled in countless controversies, it looks like the constant media scrutiny might be taking its toll on Lewandowski's hairline.

The man who first helped to get Trump elected in 2016 — but was later fired from the campaign for being too problematic — now works alongside his rumored lover, Kristi Noem, at the Department of Homeland Security. His involvement at the DHS and alleged affair with the Secretary of Homeland Security have caused quite a bit of drama, and may be one reason Noem's days with the administration are said to be numbered. The only thing that might be gone faster than Noem is Lewandowski's stringy comb-over patch right at the peak of his forehead.

While Lewandowski's thinning hair and bald patch have been developing over time, it seems like they've gotten more prominent throughout 2025. The married Lewandowski has typically kept his hair super short, perhaps to minimize how noticeable his thin hair truly is. However, the above photo from September 2025 at the Pentagon reveals just how wispy his hair is, and how he appears to be desperately clinging to the small circle of hair on the top of his head.