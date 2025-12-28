Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Rivals Trump For Thinnest Hair In MAGA World

By Zach Seemayer
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski arrives to testify during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Apart from Donald Trump's overuse of bronzer and his propensity to lie about his height (and almost everything else), one of the president's most defining features is his fine, wispy hair that looks more like bright yellow cotton candy than an actual 'do. However, Trump is far from the only one in his administration with thin hair, and his closest rival in that department is actually the man who once proved to be almost as infamous as Trump himself: Corey Lewandowski. After getting embroiled in countless controversies, it looks like the constant media scrutiny might be taking its toll on Lewandowski's hairline.

The man who first helped to get Trump elected in 2016 — but was later fired from the campaign for being too problematic — now works alongside his rumored lover, Kristi Noem, at the Department of Homeland Security. His involvement at the DHS and alleged affair with the Secretary of Homeland Security have caused quite a bit of drama, and may be one reason Noem's days with the administration are said to be numbered. The only thing that might be gone faster than Noem is Lewandowski's stringy comb-over patch right at the peak of his forehead.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

While Lewandowski's thinning hair and bald patch have been developing over time, it seems like they've gotten more prominent throughout 2025. The married Lewandowski has typically kept his hair super short, perhaps to minimize how noticeable his thin hair truly is. However, the above photo from September 2025 at the Pentagon reveals just how wispy his hair is, and how he appears to be desperately clinging to the small circle of hair on the top of his head.

Corey Lewandowski's many scandals and dramas may have taken their toll on his hair

Corey Lewandowski attends the election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on November 05, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When it comes to Donald Trump and his MAGA followers, appearance plays a big role in everything, with hair often taking center stage. For Corey Lewandowski, this could prove to be his undoing. While he was one of the architects behind Trump's first run for president and is credited with the "let Trump be Trump" strategy, he was also fired for getting into fights with other staffers and generally being pretty volatile.

Lewandowski was later allowed back into the inner circle when Trump was re-elected, but he has caused a lot of drama by having rumored affairs with both Kristi Noem and, supposedly, with Hope Hicks. All the while, everyone began to distance themselves from him, and it seems like even his hair got the memo and began trying to retreat.

Corey Lewandowski in 2017 (right) and then on the campaign trail in October 2024.Taylor Hill & Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Looking at Lewandowski's hairline (and color) from just a few years ago really tells the story of a man who has worn his ups and downs on the outside, from the many disturbing rumors of his behavior toward women to his documented legal woes and arrests (largely stemming from his behavior toward women). The above side-by-side photo of Lewandowski's sad hair journey over the past few years tells a tale more powerful than words.

