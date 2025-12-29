These Painfully Awkward Kristi Noem Moments Will Haunt Her Forever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kristi Noem essentially shot herself in the foot with her 2024 memoir "No Going Back." For some strange reason, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary couldn't resist telling the world that she fatally shot her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, because she found the poor animal "untrainable." What followed the disturbing revelation was intense backlash, widespread bewilderment, and an accidental, yet telling revelation from JD Vance. When the vice president appeared on the New York Post's "Pod Force One," in October 2025, the interviewer brought up how Twitch streamer Hasan Piker was under fire for allegedly abusing his dog. "If you can actually cause suffering to an innocent animal, you're probably the kind of person who doesn't worry about suffering in people as well and that's been my experience," Vance opined. He then reiterated that animal abuse was a tell-tale sign of "a really terrible person."

The former Ohio Senator inadvertently likened his colleague to serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer, too, by pointing out that they started off by torturing animals. What makes the situation even more awkward is the fact that Noem previously dodged the exact same bullet. According to Politico, an early draft of the former South Dakota governor's first memoir, "Not My First Rodeo," also featured the controversial anecdote. However, the publishing experts behind the book understandably thought it best to leave it out.

But she wound up working with a different team for her second autobiography that apparently greenlit the story. Although Noem made a major amount of money with her controversial memoir, she also paid the price for it in gold with her destroyed reputation. However, the embarrassment from the controversial politician's second autobiography paled in comparison to some of her other intensely awkward moments over the years.