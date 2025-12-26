Michelle Obama's Lacy Black Dress Might Be Her Most Risque Outfit To Date

Settling into post-presidential life for Barack Obama and Michelle Obama has come with quite the glow-up for both of them, but especially Michelle. Going from first lady to podcast host has shown how much Michelle has changed since leaving the White House. This transformation has included not only her career, but her appearance. There have been several instances where the former first lady pushed fashion boundaries, like the time Michelle wore an outfit that looked ripped from her daughters' closets. To celebrate Christmas in 2025, it seems that she once again has gone for a slightly scandalous, yet still classy look.

Merry Christmas! Michelle and I hope you have a wonderful holiday filled with light and joy. pic.twitter.com/9PANlRgHUh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2025

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Barack and Michelle embrace each other while showing off their choice of holiday outfits and decor. Barack looks like a chill dad in his black turtleneck and beige sport coat, but it's Michelle who takes the cake here. Her black dress has a corset-inspired top, showing off her trim figure. But what makes this possibly one of Michelle's most daring outfits of all time is the peek-a-boo sweater at the top. Covering up her notorious toned arms, it's at once both demure and spicy, as the sweater creates a perfect window to show off her chest area. Many online were quick to notice this outfit, which might be helping quell the pernicious divorce rumors swirling around the Obamas.