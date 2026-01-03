Are Reba McEntire's Bangs Real? Footage Of Her Natural Look Gives Proof
The hair transformation of country music star Reba McEntire has spanned decades, with the "Fancy" singer having experimented with some bold looks over the course of her long career. But in recent years, McEntire seems to have settled on a particular aesthetic for her trademark red locks, cycling between styles built around bangs and/or curls. That being said, many have wondered if they're always seeing McEntire's real hair, as it's long been rumored that she wears wigs. With that in mind, you may be wondering if her signature bangs are even real at all. However, video footage of McEntire decorating for the holidays proves that her affinity for that particular look extends to her day-to-day life.
In a video she posted to Instagram, McEntire can be seen putting an angel atop a Christmas tree alongside her fiancé and "Happy's Place" co-star Rex Linn. She can also be seen sporting bangs while rocking what certainly appears to be her real hair. After all, we highly doubt that McEntire called her stylist over and donned a wig for a 10-second Instagram reel, especially considering that the rest of her look consists of sneakers, jeans, and an oversized long-sleeve T-shirt.
Of course, that's not to say there isn't some level of performance going on her. McEntire did use the opportunity to plug her cover of "Run Run Rudolph," which had just released at the time.
Reba McEntire's rumored wig use would not be unprecedented
Constant styling can obviously start to take a toll on one's hair after a while, so it wouldn't really be surprising if McEntire has indeed relied on wigs for public appearances in recent years, saving her natural fire-colored locks for more casual moments at home.
In 2024, Glam published an interview with hairstylist Luna Viola, who attempted to deduce whether McEntire was wearing a wig at that year's Primetime Emmy Awards. "Reba is known for wearing wigs and hair pieces," Viola claimed at the time, adding, "The extra volume at the top ... makes it look like she is wearing a double bang and the hair perfectly set." And while McEntire herself never explicitly confirmed if she was wearing a hairpiece at the 2024 Emmys, her doing so would also not be entirely unprecedented, either.
Something we do know for a fact is that McEntire once wore a wig for months on end back in the '90s. However, that had less to do with protecting her hair or saving time, and more to do with the fact that her team wanted her to wait before publicly revealing the pixie cut that completely changed her image. "I had actually cut my hair off in June [of 1996], but the album ["What If It's You"] didn't release until November, so I had to wear a wig until we were ready to reveal the new look," McEntire wrote in her 2023 memoir "Not So Fancy" (via NBC).