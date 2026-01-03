Are Reba McEntire's Bangs Real? Footage Of Her Natural Look Gives Proof

The hair transformation of country music star Reba McEntire has spanned decades, with the "Fancy" singer having experimented with some bold looks over the course of her long career. But in recent years, McEntire seems to have settled on a particular aesthetic for her trademark red locks, cycling between styles built around bangs and/or curls. That being said, many have wondered if they're always seeing McEntire's real hair, as it's long been rumored that she wears wigs. With that in mind, you may be wondering if her signature bangs are even real at all. However, video footage of McEntire decorating for the holidays proves that her affinity for that particular look extends to her day-to-day life.

In a video she posted to Instagram, McEntire can be seen putting an angel atop a Christmas tree alongside her fiancé and "Happy's Place" co-star Rex Linn. She can also be seen sporting bangs while rocking what certainly appears to be her real hair. After all, we highly doubt that McEntire called her stylist over and donned a wig for a 10-second Instagram reel, especially considering that the rest of her look consists of sneakers, jeans, and an oversized long-sleeve T-shirt.

Of course, that's not to say there isn't some level of performance going on her. McEntire did use the opportunity to plug her cover of "Run Run Rudolph," which had just released at the time.