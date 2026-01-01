Once-Popular Early 2000s Actresses Who Are Unrecognizable Today

With roles like "Freaky Friday" and "Mean Girls" under her belt, a singing career, and friends like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, there's no question that Lindsay Lohan was the queen of the 2000s. But like her fellow Hollywood stars, the transition from childhood stardom to adult life proved difficult. Starting in 2007, Lohan spent several years racking up DUIs, time spent in rehab, and arrests, all while remaining in the spotlight — though her "girl next door" status had understandably been tarnished. In 2012, the "Just My Luck" star left Los Angeles behind in favor of London.

However, Lohan has recently experienced a phenomenal career resurgence with a couple of rom-coms on Netflix, a cameo in the "Mean Girls" musical remake, and the reprisal of her "Freaky Friday" role in "Freakier Friday." In the fall of 2024, Lohan spoke with Flaunt about how she views her rocky past, stating, "I live without regrets." While her career may have been more consistent had she stayed out of trouble when she was younger, Lohan wouldn't necessarily change the past. "I think everything that has happened, I've learned from, and I'm grateful for that. Because you know, everything is a lesson in life," she remarked.

Since Lohan first appeared on screen as a redheaded, freckled little girl, a lot has changed. However, if you look closely, you can still see some of the original features that first made her a star.