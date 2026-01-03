The Most Tragic Details About The Married... With Children Cast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article mentions addiction and eating disorders.

In the history of television, the 1980s and 1990s were peak decades for the family sitcom genre, producing iconic shows like "Full House," "Family Matters," and "Growing Pains." One of these long-running series particularly stood out for its edgier approach, irreverent characters, as well as the lack of heartwarming moments and cliché moral lessons: "Married... With Children." The story centers on the Bundy household, which includes Al (Ed O'Neill), a cynical and sexist shoe salesman, and his wife Peggy (Katey Sagal), a couch potato with poofy hair who love fashion and detests household chores. They have two children: the sexy and popular Kelly, as well as the witty and perpetually horny Bud (David Faustino), not to mention their sarcastic French sheepdog, Buck (replaced with Lucky in later seasons). Today, the cast of "Married... With Children" look drastically different from their characters, and the same goes for their experiences away from the screen.

Together, the series and its hilarious ensemble cast earned nominations for seven Primetime Emmy and seven Golden Globes. The sitcom also ran on Fox for a whopping 11 seasons, from 1987 until 1997. However, beyond the show's success and the characters' antics, which kept millions of viewers worldwide glued to their screens for 259 episodes, the cast members have experienced serious, life-changing hardships over the years. Let's revisit some of these rough and challenging moments.