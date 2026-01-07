Meet Hollywood Icon Dick Van Dyke's Four Kids

Dick Van Dyke, who turned 100 years old in 2025, built a career that is nothing short of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. In the 1960s, he ruled the television world thanks to his titular sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" with Mary Tyler Moore, and he also found tremendous success on the big screen with scene-stealing roles in "Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," and "Bye Bye Birdie." He returned to the small screen in 1993 in the medical mystery crime drama "Diagnosis: Murder." Even into his 90s, Dick still enjoyed acting. He made his daytime soap opera debut on "Days of Our Lives" in 2023 and later won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performance.

Dick married Margie Willett in 1948, and the couple went on to have four children. While one might assume it Dick Van Dyke's kids always led a charmed existence, the life of a nepo baby isn't without struggle. "They probably got neglected at some point, because I was really working hard to get out of poverty, so to speak, but I haven't had any complaints from anybody," Dick told People in 2025. Even still, Dick and Margie's four kids seemed to be raised right. "They all turned out great, I'm happy to say," he told USA Today in 2011. "Not a horse thief in the bunch."

Dick and Margie divorced in 1984, and she died in 2009. Four years later, he married makeup artist Arlene Silver, who is 46 years his junior. It's no secret there's a massive age gap between Dick Van Dyke and his second wife — after all, she's younger than all of his children. Here's what else we know about Dick Van Dyke's four talented kids.