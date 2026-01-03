Eric Adams Looked Miserable At Zohran Mamdani's Inauguration & Everyone Noticed

In recent years, some rather amusing photos have come out of major political inaugurations. At Donald Trump's first presidential inauguration in 2017, former President George W. Bush went viral for all the wrong reasons when he was photographed desperately trying to figure out how his rain poncho was supposed to work. And, of course, who could forget Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in 2021, when a bundled-up Bernie Sanders looked like he would have rather been anywhere else. Sanders himself seemed fairly nonplussed by his mittens going viral, remarking that he was simply dressed against the cold. At any rate, it seems we have another for the collection, as former New York City Mayor Eric Adams looked positively miserable at successor Zohran Mamdani's inauguration — and people definitely noticed.

After his bid for re-election turned into an unmitigated disaster, Adams probably wasn't too keen on watching his job change hands in real time. Nevertheless, he was on hand to see Mamdani's mayoral inauguration, presumably out of a sense of professional obligation. That doesn't mean he was happy about it, though, and X (formerly known as Twitter) had a bit of a field day as a result. "Former mayor Eric Adams is looking like he really doesn't wanna be here right now," an X user wrote, referring to a photo of Adams looking dejected among the inauguration crowd.

In a prime example of "same planet, different worlds," a separate photo shows Adams continuing to look sad while the aforementioned Bernie Sanders can be seen laughing hysterically nearby. One X user called this an "iconic moment." (Oh, and, in case you were wondering, Sanders appeared to be wearing fingered gloves in lieu of his iconic mittens this time around.)