7 Politician Outfits That Went Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

"What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language," fashion designer Miuccia Prada told The Wall Street Journal in 2007, and the words still ring true today. When you're a politician, people pay attention to not just what you say and what you do, but also what you wear. It might seem superficial, but there's no avoiding it — fashion plays a role in politics.

Advertisement

Politicians almost certainly choose their clothes with a specific image in mind. They're often dressed to impress as they attend campaign and political events and complete their official duties. They might be trying to project power or they might be trying to look more relatable to their voters, like when Lauren Boebert wore a cowboy hat to meet with constituents. Or, they could flip the script and go for a more casual, "I don't care" kind of look — we're looking at you John Fetterman. Of course, that choice also makes a statement.

No matter the reason behind a politician's outfit choice, sometimes those outfits get lots of attention, but not the kind for which the politician was probably hoping. There's certainly no shortage of worst-dressed politicians (just look at Donald Trump's inauguration). With the advent of social media, any fashion fails can and will get endlessly shared and mocked online. From campaign events to red carpet appearances, these outfits from politicians on both sides of the aisle basically broke the internet, and not in a good way.

Advertisement