Unfiltered Pics Of Brittany Mahomes Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

Brittany Mahomes has become one of the most talked-about NFL wives in recent years, in part because she's married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is best friends with the Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. So, Brittany spends a lot of time with Taylor Swift, and the women have become friends. She's also known for her flashy game day looks, although some are better than others. Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts now married with three very cute kids. Their love story is as American as apple pie, and their lavish lifestyle and famous friends only make them stronger magnets for headlines than the "average" football family.

However, Brittany has also been at the center of plenty of controversy, including speculation that her subtle support of Donald Trump may have impacted her friendship with Swift. Whether she's MAGA or not, plenty of photos of her prove that her preferred style of makeup leans toward Mar-a-Lago face, a look favored by Republican women, characterized by too much of everything — whether it's lip product, heavy foundation, excessive blush, dramatic eye shadow, or even plastic surgery. No matter what her political beliefs are, Brittany might want to avoid close-up photos that capture her numerous makeup flops.