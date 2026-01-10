Then & Now Pics Of Celeb Kids Who Are All Grown Up

Much like their distinguished parents, the children of Hollywood's elite often grow up in front of the camera, with the world watching as they transform from young kids to confident adults. Despite them spending years in the spotlight, it can be downright shocking to discover that some of these individuals are all grown up, a reminder that Father Time waits for no one. Many former celeb kids are pursuing their own careers in the entertainment business, often following in the footsteps of their parents in hopes of conquering Tinseltown.

Although some of these young people prefer to stay out of the limelight, some nepo babies have been open about their struggles living in their parents' shadows, while others seem to pay the chatter no mind. For instance, Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, followed in her mother's footsteps by taking on the fashion world, while Levi McConaughey is wading into the acting waters like his Oscar-winning father, Matthew McConaughey. Several kids even opted for a more original career path. Generally, however, the privileged individuals in this list are all still finding their way in a world that is rife with opportunities.