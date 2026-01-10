Then & Now Pics Of Celeb Kids Who Are All Grown Up
Much like their distinguished parents, the children of Hollywood's elite often grow up in front of the camera, with the world watching as they transform from young kids to confident adults. Despite them spending years in the spotlight, it can be downright shocking to discover that some of these individuals are all grown up, a reminder that Father Time waits for no one. Many former celeb kids are pursuing their own careers in the entertainment business, often following in the footsteps of their parents in hopes of conquering Tinseltown.
Although some of these young people prefer to stay out of the limelight, some nepo babies have been open about their struggles living in their parents' shadows, while others seem to pay the chatter no mind. For instance, Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, followed in her mother's footsteps by taking on the fashion world, while Levi McConaughey is wading into the acting waters like his Oscar-winning father, Matthew McConaughey. Several kids even opted for a more original career path. Generally, however, the privileged individuals in this list are all still finding their way in a world that is rife with opportunities.
Blue Ivy Carter
Born in 2012 to music icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter was already breaking records when she was just a baby, earning a Guinness World record for being the youngest person to make a Billboard chart appearance thanks to her feature on her father's song "Glory" that same year. Blue made her acting debut in 2024 when she portrayed Princess Kiara in the blockbuster "Mufasa: The Lion King," and she also steals the show when dancing on stage with her legendary mom.
Levi McConaughey
The first child of Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves, Levi McConaughey was born in 2008 and is already looking to follow in the footsteps of his famous dad, as he is set to make his feature film debut alongside Chris Pratt in "Way of the Warrior Kid." In 2025, Matthew opened up about Levi's decision to pursue acting. "He's going to get some more praise in places because of his last name," he told People. "He's going to get chastised in more places because of his last name, comes with it."
Suri Cruise
The world went wild when "Dawson's Creek" alum Katie Holmes and Hollywood leading man Tom Cruise welcomed their daughter Suri Cruise in 2006, with the superstar having famously proclaimed his love for Holmes while jumping on Oprah's couch. The couple divorced in 2012 and Suri graduated in 2024, announcing she was attending Carnegie Mellon University and dropping her father's last name. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality," Holmes told InStyle of Suri. "To make sure she is 100% herself and strong, confident, and able."
Brooklyn Beckham
The son of soccer sensation David Beckham and singer-fashion designer Victoria Beckham (of course, Victoria is also known by the iconic nickname "Posh"), Brooklyn Beckham was born in 1999 and is the couple's firstborn. Brooklyn has dabbled in modeling, photography, and cooking, and in 2022, he married American actor Nicola Peltz. Since their nuptials, rumors have swirled that the Beckhams were caught up in a family feud, as Brooklyn has allegedly cut off communication with them as of 2025. His younger brother Cruz confirmed that Brooklyn blocked the family on social media.
Apple Martin
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin share daughter Apple Martin, who immediately made headlines when she was born in 2004, with her father coming up with the unique name and joining a trend of offbeat children's names among celebs. Much of Apple's childhood was kept private, though she began attending Vanderbilt University in 2022 and made her society debut in Paris at the Le Bal des Débutantes in 2024. The spitting image of her mother, Apple frequently raids Paltrow's closet and wore the actor's Calvin Klein Collection dress to the premiere of "Marty Supreme."
Deacon Phillippe
Actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe welcomed son Deacon in 2003, with the pair having shared the screen in the '90s cult classic "Cruel Intentions." While attending New York University, Deacon Phillippe also set out to pursue a career as a music producer, a passion he shares with his father. "When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked. I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something," Deacon told Interview Magazine.
Shiloh Jolie
With famous parents like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie was born to stand out. They welcomed their daughter in 2006, and her baby photos became the most expensive celebrity photos at the time, with People paying a whopping $4 million for the images; the proceeds were ultimately donated to UNICEF. Following the 2024 divorce of her parents, Shiloh legally filed to drop Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday. Shiloh proved she doesn't need to rely on nepotism to be successful and is currently pursuing her own career in dance.
Mason Disick
The first child born to the eldest Kardashian daugther, Mason Disick is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. He was born when "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" began to skyrocket in popularity in 2009. Although he largely grew up on camera and in front of millions of people, Mason has since opted to remain out of the limelight, with Kourtney saying on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that her son "doesn't want any part of it" when it comes to Hollywood and social media.
Ava Phillippe
A carbon copy of her mother Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe was born in 1999 and also takes after her father Ryan Phillippe in looks. She even went to the set of "Friends" with her mom during her guest arc in 2000. "I got to put her on the couch in Central Perk and still have a little picture of her at Central Perk," Witherspoon told People. A graduate from UC Berkeley, Ava has modeled for brands like Ivy Park and Aerie. In 2025, she also made her acting debut in the show "Doctor Odyssey."
Carys Douglas
The daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Carys Douglas was born in 2003, shortly after her mother accepted the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the musical "Chicago." Carys graduated from Brown University in 2025 with a degree in Film and International Relations, having studied abroad in Europe while pursuing her studies. Like her parents, Carys has already dipped her toe in the acting world, appearing in the shorts "Shell" and "F*ck That Guy," as well as the upcoming drama "The Holy Devil."
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
The first child of Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban, Sunday Rose was raised alongside her younger sister Faith Margaret outside of the limelight, though the siblings traveled all around the world for their mother's many acting projects. "They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their 80s," Kidman said of her children to L'Officiel. Born in 2008, Sunday Rose has set her sights on becoming a model and debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 2024 during Miu Miu's spring/summer show.
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, having first made a name for herself in the rock and roll family's 2000s reality series "The Osbournes." Born in 1984 and raised alongside siblings Aimee and Jack, Kelly quickly became a fan favorite in the trailblazing show thanks to her sharp tongue and affinity for profanity. Since her reality TV days, the world has witnessed Kelly's stunning transformation in Hollywood. She hosted series such as "Project Catwalk" and "Fashion Police," and she also released two studio albums.
Maya Hawke
Like her famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke caught the acting bug early and even briefly attended Juilliard before she made her screen debut at 19 in the BBC's 2017 reimagining of "Little Women." She has since skyrocketed to fame after landing a role in the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things" as Robin Buckley. "There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her "nepo baby" label.
Maude Apatow
Born in 1997 to comedy director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow first appeared in her dad's 2005 hit "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" before appearing as Lexi Howard in the acclaimed series "Euphoria." She has also been vocal about getting a leg up in Hollywood thanks to her famous parents, telling Net-a-Porter, "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position. A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work."
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith made his debut alongside his father Will Smith at just 8 years old in 2006's "The Pursuit of Happyness," earning a Breakthrough Performance Award for his role. He subsequently starred in "The Karate Kid" and "After Earth," the latter of which was critically panned and left the world wondering whatever happened to Jaden. "That was the most painful failure of my career," Will told Esquire of the box office flop. "My son was involved in 'After Earth' and I led him into it. That was excruciating."
Billie Lourd
The daughter of "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of film legend Debbie Reynolds, Billie Lourd also waded in the acting waters, appearing in "Scream Queens" and "American Horror Story." She also starred in the award-winning film "The Last Showgirl." Lourd tragically lost both Fisher and Reynolds in 2016 when she was just 24. She honored her mother on the ninth anniversary of her death in 2025 with a poignant Instagram post, praising Fisher and the legacy she left behind. "Thank you momby. I will never stop missing you."
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson was born in 1998 and is the daughter of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and Debbie Rowe. She dabbles in modeling, acting, and singing. The music maven raised Paris by himself after receiving sole custody, with Michael appointing Macaulay Culkin and Elizabeth Taylor as his daughter's godparents. In recent years, Paris has been vocal about her addiction struggles and celebrated five years of sobriety on Instagram in January 2025, writing, "Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It's because i'm sober that I get to smile today."
Rowan Henchy
Actor Brooke Shields and screenwriter Chris Henchy welcomed daughter Rowan Henchy in 2003, with the couple welcoming their firstborn after seven rounds of fertility treatment, followed by her sister Grier three years later. Rowan maintains a close relationship with her mother, frequently attending red carpet events together and even getting matching ladybug tattoos. When Rowan set off for college at Wake Forest University in 2021, Shields called the landmark experience "the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make" in a touching Instagram post.
Rafferty Law
After marrying in 1997, actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost had three children together before divorcing in 2003, with the couple welcoming their eldest, Rafferty Law, in 1996. Like his talented parents, Rafferty has shown off his own acting chops in the film "Twist," in 2021. "They've been watching me in school plays since I was 5 [years old] and it's always been something I've loved doing, as well as music and writing, so they've been very supportive of me and my siblings following our passions and dreams," he told GQ Hype.
Coco Arquette
Courtney Cox and David Arquette had daughter Coco Arquette in 2004, and the "Friends" star had to conceal her growing bump on set while filming the beloved sitcom's final season. Cox had struggled with fertility before giving birth to Coco at 40 years old, with her best friend Jennifer Aniston named as Coco's godmother. "She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," David told ET. While the celeb couple split in 2010, Cox and David maintain a co-parenting relationship for their daughter.
Willow Smith
Like her brother, Willow Smith followed in the footsteps of her parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. She set out to take on Hollywood but quickly transitioned into singing. When she was 9 years old, Willow released her debut single "Whip My Hair," with the tune going on to be certified 3x Platinum. As of 2025, Willow has released six studio albums and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. "Music, to me, is an act of service," she told Interview Magazine. "I guess that's what having a purpose feels like."
Dannielynn Birkhead
The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead was less than a year old when her mother passed away in 2007 from an accidental drug overdose. While there were many tragic details surrounding Anna Nicole Smith's life, her untimely death at 39 when Dannielynn was so young is heartbreaking, as she also died shortly after her son Daniel did. Dannielynn takes after her mother and even modeled in a Guess campaign as a child before living a rural life in Kentucky with her father.
Bindi Irwin
Born to the beloved "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin in 1998, Bindi Irvin was 8 years old when her father was killed by a stingray while filming a documentary in 2006. Along with her mother and brother, Bindi has continued Steve's lifelong goals as a conservationist, serving as the chief executive officer of the Australian zoo. After winning "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015 and appearing in the reality show "Crikey! It's the Irwins", Bindi married Chandler Powell in 2020 and welcomed daughter Grace a year later.
Violet Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had three children together during their 10-year marriage, including Violet Affleck, with the pair choosing to raise their family outside of the spotlight and away from social media. Violet enrolled at Yale University in 2024 and is outspoken over global health issues, notably addressing the United Nations in 2025 about air pollution and COVID-19. She also published an academic research paper about the Los Angeles Wildfires for Yale's Global Health Review and attended a White House state dinner in 2022.
Ryder Robinson
Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson were married for four years before they announced the birth of their son Ryder Robinson in 2004, naming him after the rock band's song "Ride." Hudson reflected on having Ryder at just 24, telling People, "I was so young when Ryder was born, I look back and marvel; I was almost a kid, too, so we were able to fall in love with growing up at the same time." A student at NYU, Hudson has mused that Ryder will one day pursue the family business in Hollywood.
Hailie Jade Scott
Frequently referenced in her father's record-shattering albums, Hailie Jade Scott is the daughter of Eminem (Marshall Mathers) and Kimberly Scott. She was even featured in the rapper's 2002 single "My Dad's Gone Crazy" at 7 years old. In 2024, the hip hop legend walked Hailie down the aisle when she tied the knot, with the ceremony being attended by fellow music greats 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. Eminem became a grandfather the following year when Hailie gave birth to her son Elliot, and she is now a social media influencer with nearly 4 million Instagram followers.
Lourdes Leon
Model and aspiring singer Lourdes Leon was born to pop icon Madonna and Carlos Leon in 1996, having appeared in campaigns for brands like Marc Jacobs and Savage X Fenty, as well as releasing music under the name Lolahol. Lourdes is on her way to crafting an impressive career in the entertainment industry, while praising her mother's legacy and impact on the music world. "I'm increasingly able to recognize how influential and amazing this woman is, and how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been," she told Interview Magazine.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber is the doppelgänger of her mother Cindy Crawford, with the brunette beauty following in her mother's modeling footsteps and debuting at Fashion Week in 2017 at 16 years old. Gerber previously graced the covers of magazines like Vogue Paris alongside Crawford. Gerber has since walked for fashion houses such as Prada, Coach, and Versace. "She's the one who told me less is more," Gerber told Vogue of her mother. "I saw how beautiful she was without putting on makeup and trying to change the way she looks, so I took that from her."
Moses Martin
Moses Martin was born in 2006 to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, with the couple choosing the name in honor of the Coldplay song "Moses." Moses inherited his father's love of music, releasing his debut single "Promise" with his band People I've Met in 2025. "So proud of this song. Endlessly grateful for the band and Noah Conrad for helping to make this song so special," Moses wrote when he shared the tune on Instagram. He also enrolled at Brown University in 2024.
Ever Anderson
Ever Anderson seemed destined for a career on the big screen with actor Mila Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson as her parents. She made her acting debut at 9 years old alongside her mother in 2016's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter." She subsequently appeared in "Black Widow" before starring as Wendy Darling in the fantasy film "Peter Pan & Wendy." "I think it's a natural thing to want to do what your parents are doing. I grew up on set. It's everything I've ever wanted to do," Ever told Elle.