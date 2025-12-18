Kash Patel's True Height Gets Put On Blast Next To Bret Baier With Bizarre Fox News Set

Lately, Donald Trump's FBI director, Kash Patel, has been drawing a lot of attention to his diminutive stature. When Patel forgot his FBI outerwear and donned a ladies' size jacket, he made the situation even more mortifying by proclaiming that a child's size would have fit him better. This claim seems even more believable when paired with a photo of Patel being interviewed by Fox News anchor Brett Baier. Even though this awkward Patel moment was already seen by millions in May 2025, it's making the rounds on social media once again.

Usually, Brett Baier's wife is constantly towering over him. Now it's the 5'11" Fox anchor's turn. "OMG this is a real photo. How did I not realize Kash Patel is like 4'11"?" joked one poster on X, formerly Twitter. Although that's hyperbole, Patel's exact height is a little harder to pin down. One sourcelists the FBI director at 5'7 ½", while others claim he is 5'9".

Even if Patel is only a couple inches shorter than Baier, their height may be distributed very differently, since Baier's legs look much longer. In addition, Baier's a little closer to the camera, making him appear slightly larger than Patel. Regardless, the chair choice is still confounding since even Baier's feet are far from the floor. Something lower to the ground, like folding chairs, seems like a more logical fit. However, when Baier addressed the chair selection on his Instagram page, he explained, "It was about the photog's shot in that gym. Will work on that next time."