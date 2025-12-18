Kash Patel's True Height Gets Put On Blast Next To Bret Baier With Bizarre Fox News Set
Lately, Donald Trump's FBI director, Kash Patel, has been drawing a lot of attention to his diminutive stature. When Patel forgot his FBI outerwear and donned a ladies' size jacket, he made the situation even more mortifying by proclaiming that a child's size would have fit him better. This claim seems even more believable when paired with a photo of Patel being interviewed by Fox News anchor Brett Baier. Even though this awkward Patel moment was already seen by millions in May 2025, it's making the rounds on social media once again.
Usually, Brett Baier's wife is constantly towering over him. Now it's the 5'11" Fox anchor's turn. "OMG this is a real photo. How did I not realize Kash Patel is like 4'11"?" joked one poster on X, formerly Twitter. Although that's hyperbole, Patel's exact height is a little harder to pin down. One sourcelists the FBI director at 5'7 ½", while others claim he is 5'9".
Even if Patel is only a couple inches shorter than Baier, their height may be distributed very differently, since Baier's legs look much longer. In addition, Baier's a little closer to the camera, making him appear slightly larger than Patel. Regardless, the chair choice is still confounding since even Baier's feet are far from the floor. Something lower to the ground, like folding chairs, seems like a more logical fit. However, when Baier addressed the chair selection on his Instagram page, he explained, "It was about the photog's shot in that gym. Will work on that next time."
Trump's other cabinet members also tower over Patel
Even when he's not perched atop a tall chair, Kash Patel is often among the shortest when he's hanging out with his MAGA colleagues. When Kristi Noem posted a picture of her and Patel on Instagram, Noem's heels elevated her to a few inches above Patel's head. While Donald Trump's height claims keep getting contested when he hangs out with tall people like William, Prince of Wales, the president doesn't have this issue when he's photographed alongside Patel. Even if Trump is a couple of inches below his purported 6'3" height, he's still got quite a bit of height over his FBI director.
The Trump family is full of tall people, and when Patel made another appearance on Fox News in December 2025, he looked considerably shorter than host Lara Trump. At 5'11", Lara's the same height as Brett Baier. Fortunately, it looked like the Fox News team heeded Baier's earlier note about lower chairs, since they went with high-backed dining room style furniture for Patel's appearance. Although Lara still towered over her guest, at least Patel's feet weren't comically hanging in the air.
Even though Patel's been mercilessly mocked for his appearance on high TV set chairs, hosts and guests with dangling feet are common on the network. When Lara interviewed Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan, the countertop chairs were out again, this time incongruously placed on either side of a grate in an airplane hangar.