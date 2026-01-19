Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun's Age Gap Is Even Bigger Than We Knew

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, one of the most unexpected couples to come out of 2025, began dating sometime after they both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding in June 2025, sources confirmed to People in September. Although the pairing is a surprising one, the public isn't exactly rooting for their happy ending for many reasons. First of all, Sweeney's public reputation has been steadily declining as she has found herself in the middle of a few controversies. In fact, dating Braun is one of the many reasons she's been experiencing backlash.

Braun was born on June 18, 1981, and the "Euphoria" star was born on September 12, 1997. That means there's about 16 years between them, a sizable gap for any couple to navigate. On top of that, although he's more famous than a lot of other music managers, Braun isn't beloved by the public either, thanks to his widely reported feud with Taylor Swift over the master recordings of her songs (Swift owns them now). So, although Sweeney was born at the start of Generation Z, meaning that there is a whole generation between them (Braun was born at the end of Generation X), they likely have bigger problems in their relationship than the age difference.