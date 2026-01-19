Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun's Age Gap Is Even Bigger Than We Knew
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, one of the most unexpected couples to come out of 2025, began dating sometime after they both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding in June 2025, sources confirmed to People in September. Although the pairing is a surprising one, the public isn't exactly rooting for their happy ending for many reasons. First of all, Sweeney's public reputation has been steadily declining as she has found herself in the middle of a few controversies. In fact, dating Braun is one of the many reasons she's been experiencing backlash.
Braun was born on June 18, 1981, and the "Euphoria" star was born on September 12, 1997. That means there's about 16 years between them, a sizable gap for any couple to navigate. On top of that, although he's more famous than a lot of other music managers, Braun isn't beloved by the public either, thanks to his widely reported feud with Taylor Swift over the master recordings of her songs (Swift owns them now). So, although Sweeney was born at the start of Generation Z, meaning that there is a whole generation between them (Braun was born at the end of Generation X), they likely have bigger problems in their relationship than the age difference.
Communications expert has her say on Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's relationship
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are legal adults who can date anyone they want to. But given their respective reputations, it's not surprising to communications expert Amy Prenner that people are skeptical about their romance. "We've seen enough problematic patterns in this industry that people are rightfully skeptical when there's a big age difference," she told Nicki Swift, adding that big age differences in relationships aren't always a problem. She said their success depends on what stage of life each person is in.
Prenner admitted that the heightened criticism of Braun and Sweeney is somewhat inevitable, given Sweeney's many controversies and the fact that Braun made an enemy of Taylor Swift, who is arguably the biggest pop star in the world. Plus, his 2021 divorce from Yael Cohen was pretty messy. "When both people already have baggage in the public eye, it just adds fuel to the fire," Prenner said of "The White Lotus" star's relationship with the music executive. Only time will tell if the relationship will last, but it's true that two people with souring reputations in Hollywood aren't helping each other's careers.