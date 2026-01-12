Donald Trump's Confession About Melania's Big Movie Says Everything About Their Marriage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It continues to baffle people why Donald Trump and Melania Trump stay together, and the president's latest comments have only befuddled them more. Perhaps people will figure it out when "Melania," a documentary about the 20 days before Donald's second inauguration from Melania's perspective, hits theaters on January 30, 2026, but it's more than likely the film won't dispel any rumors about the distance in their marriage. In fact, it's already revealing the cold indifference that seems to exist between the two.

When Donald was asked about the documentary while aboard Air Force One, he admitted that he had not yet seen all of "Melania," telling reporters, "I've seen pieces of it," he said via X (formerly known as Twitter). The movie is 1 hour and 44 minutes long, and we know that Donald doesn't get a lot of sleep, so it seems like he could have found a two-hour time frame to devote to arguably the biggest project his wife has ever been involved in. However, it seems like Donald just doesn't have (or want to make) the time to watch a documentary all about his wife.

Reporter: Have you seen the Melania movie yet? Trump: I've seen pieces of it. It's incredible. It's going to be doing the premier at The Trump Kennedy Center. It's a very hard ticket. Everybody—Wayne Gretzky and his wife...everybody wants tickets. pic.twitter.com/4B2Hxpm43P — Acyn (@Acyn) January 12, 2026

Donald also noted that the movie was going to have its premiere at the so-called Trump Kennedy Center, which isn't really the flex that he thinks it is. The president recently had his name added to the prestigious cultural center, and the rebranding has been costing the venue more than just its reputation, from the legal costs of lawsuits to the financial losses from numerous artists cancelling their events.

Donald tried to hype up the premiere, claiming, "It's a very hard ticket." He gave an example: "Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet, beautiful wife. Great wife. ... Everybody wants tickets." It's not clear if Donald himself will be attending the event, nor why Gretzky would be particularly interested in attending (and why his wife's looks are relevant in any way).