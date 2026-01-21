Not Even Christina Haack's Killer Legs Could Save These Awful Outfits
Former "Flip or Flop" co-host Christina Haack has undergone a stunning transformation since first making a name for herself as one of HGTV's top stars, both in terms of her appearance and in terms of her fashion sense. What's more, Haack definitely knows how to flaunt what she's got, sporting a pair of legs that are downright deadly. But for as incredible as her legs are, that's not to say they're miracle workers.
It's no secret that Haack is one of several HGTV stars who live insanely lavish lives. However, all that money and fame can't necessarily buy good taste. So, for all her fashion wins — such as her very leggy (and surprisingly affordable) post-divorce revenge dress – Haack has been caught wearing some painfully outdated looks over the years, to say nothing of her outfits that were just flat-out inappropriate for the occasion. With that in mind, here are some outfits Christina Haack has worn that were so bad, even her killer legs couldn't save them.
The dress is bad, the shoes are worse
As you'll see as this list goes on, Christina Haack really loves herself a black dress. When it comes to actually wearing them, however, the results have been mixed at best. For instance, while attending the Trend Group's global rebranding event in Miami Beach, Florida, in March 2016, she wore an above-the-knee number featuring sheer sleeves and decorations that just made the whole thing look wrinkled. But the real crime here was Haack's narrow high heels, which looked about as good as they looked comfortable — which is to say, not very.
The blue strings of bleh
Okay, so we have no idea what Christina Haack was thinking with this one. While attending an event hosted by Trend and Stone Source in New York in September 2016, the "Flip or Flop" star wore a white dress with black, horizontal stripes that would have already looked hideous even if it didn't have frayed blue threads hanging off it. They cover the entire length of the dress, too, from the shoulders to the hem. Only the mid-torso was spared. We're all for taking fashion risks, but when it looks like you've just been attacked by a ball of yarn, it may be time to reconsider.
So close, yet so far
Here we have a great example of doing almost everything right, then flubbing the landing. Because honestly? The black dress with sheer sleeves that Christina Haack wore to the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony in Pasadena in 2017 is kind of great. It's cool, sexy, and it fit her very well — basically the polar opposite of the one she wore in Florida almost exactly a year prior. So, why she decided to wear a pair of pale heels that did not match the vibe of the dress at all, thus undermining the entire look, is anyone's guess.
Revenge of the wrinkles
Remember how that black dress Christina Haack wore to the Trend event in March 2016 looked really bad because of its unflattering design? Well, Haack apparently didn't learn her lesson, because the exact same issue plagued the beige-and-black number she wore during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in February 2019. And while we're here, let's talk about the colors themselves. Black and beige can work together, but this is not one of those cases. There's no real sense of balance between the two colors, and the decorations feel overly frilly and tacky overall.
Define doing too much
Given that Discovery acquired HGTV in 2018, it only stands to reason that HGTV stars like Christina Haack would be happy to engage in a bit of synergy by attending big events hosted by the parent company. That's exactly what happened in July 2019, when the "Flip or Flop" star was on hand for a special screening of Discovery's docuseries "Serengeti" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. However, between its overornate design and unflattering shoulder padding, the dress Haack picked for the screening was a textbook example of "doing way too much."
On brand doesn't always mean not tacky
Speaking of Christina Haack doing too much at premieres, likely thanks to the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger in 2022, she was able to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the Warner Bros. film "Barbie" the following year in July. And while the pink, blue, and silver dress Haack wore was definitely on brand (she literally matches the movie poster she was photographed in front of), it was also painfully gaudy and blindingly shiny. There's understanding the assignment, and then there's completely overdoing it in an attempt to win brownie points with the teacher.
Christina Haack's denim 'fit is peak fake country girl
Christina Haack is many things, but — given that she grew up in Anaheim, California — a country girl is not one of them. So, it's no real surprise that when picking outfits for her HGTV show "Christina in the Country," Haack tried way too hard to fit the bill. One of the worst offenders was a long-sleeved denim romper she wore for promotional shots, which looks about as rugged as a Fabergé egg — to say nothing of the blindingly white boots that no real cowgirl would be caught dead in.
Not EVERYTHING goes with black
They say black goes with everything, given the color's incredible versatility when it comes to mixing and matching outfits. However, something about the navy-blue, pinstriped skirt Christina Haack paired with her black top, black stockings, and black boots while visiting the SiriusXM studio in January 2025 just feels off — like she wanted to rock an all-black look, but wasn't willing to commit to it. In addition to the skirt's incongruity, the top's design is so subtle that it's redundant. Meanwhile, Haack's Gucci choker feels less like a worthwhile accessory and more like a flex.
We respect being thrifty, but this dress was not the move
Let's make one thing clear: we love a frugal queen. Why constantly spend oodles of cash on outfits you're only going to wear one time? And in a post to Instagram Stories (via People), Haack was up front about the fact that the black dress she wore to an Emmy event for her HGTV show "The Flip Off" in April 2025 only cost her $65 (as her recent divorce had emptied her pockets a bit). But let's be honest, for that amount of money, she probably could have done a bit better than that billowy-sleeved thing. Any seasoned thrifter will tell you that with the right eye and a bit of dedication, you can make magic happen.