Not Even Christina Haack's Killer Legs Could Save These Awful Outfits

Okay, so we have no idea what Christina Haack was thinking with this one. While attending an event hosted by Trend and Stone Source in New York in September 2016, the "Flip or Flop" star wore a white dress with black, horizontal stripes that would have already looked hideous even if it didn't have frayed blue threads hanging off it. They cover the entire length of the dress, too, from the shoulders to the hem. Only the mid-torso was spared. We're all for taking fashion risks, but when it looks like you've just been attacked by a ball of yarn, it may be time to reconsider.