Before & After Photos Of Gov. Kathy Hochul Suggest She's No Stranger To Botox
Appearances play an important role in politics, and that doesn't exclude a politician's looks. The Republican Party presents a united front through style and cosmetics. Younger officials like Karoline Leavitt dress way older to look more serious and match other MAGA women's outdated fashion sense. On the other hand, Mar-a-Lago face in older Republicans gives the impression that their age doesn't prevent them from hopping on the latest trends. Appearing younger also makes older politicians appealing when younger people are underrepresented in the government. While the Mar-a-lago trend is huge on the right, that doesn't mean New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other Democrats haven't treated themselves to a bit of Botox.
Govenor Hochul has a remarkably smooth forehead in the above-right photo, taken in 2025 when she was 67. The only prominent lines on the upper half of her head are on the sides above her eyebrows, which sometimes happens to people with Botox. When she campaigned for New York Lieutenant Governor in 2014, Hochul had more noticeable lines in the middle of her forehead, textured skin under her eyes and visible crow's feet on each side. As the first female governor of New York, Hochul's skin around and beneath her eyes appears smoother than before. Hochul has an out-of-touch, lavish lifestyle, so it's likely that she can afford some Botox here and there.
Plastic surgery might be an attempt to connect with young voters
Kathy Hochul possibly invested in cosmetic procedures to age slower, which might be a way to connect with younger constituents. Hochul had some controversial moments as governor of New York, such as creating a protection plan for CEOs with taxpayer dollars, but she seemingly made amends with voters after those bad moments.
During her re-election campaign in 2026, Hochul made a bold Instagram post aimed at younger voters, claiming that her Republican opponent, Bruce Blakeman, contributes to the affordability crisis. The January 2026 graphic said, "Donald Trump and Bruce Blakeman are making game day more expensive," and showed the possible increase in prices for canned beer, meat, and chips. In her caption, Hochul wrote, "I'm fighting back to lower your costs." Hochul also appealed to young New Yorkers by endorsing Trump's style inspiration Zohran Mamdani ahead of the mayoral election in 2025.
While Hochul prides herself as the first mom and grandma governor of New York, she has her reasons for touching up her appearance. Dermatologist Noelle Sherber told The Washington Post that elected officials start cosmetic procedures in their 30s or 40s, so they can appear 50 years old at 70. However, Hochul hasn't talked about her age like it's a bad thing. In 2022, she told Politico: "I love this job, but I'm no better than any person in a diner or the waitress waiting on me. And I think they [voters] know that about me, that there's that sense of grounding that makes me different than other elected officials, I believe, because I haven't changed at this age — and I don't plan to change."