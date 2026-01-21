Before & After Photos Of Gov. Kathy Hochul Suggest She's No Stranger To Botox

Appearances play an important role in politics, and that doesn't exclude a politician's looks. The Republican Party presents a united front through style and cosmetics. Younger officials like Karoline Leavitt dress way older to look more serious and match other MAGA women's outdated fashion sense. On the other hand, Mar-a-Lago face in older Republicans gives the impression that their age doesn't prevent them from hopping on the latest trends. Appearing younger also makes older politicians appealing when younger people are underrepresented in the government. While the Mar-a-lago trend is huge on the right, that doesn't mean New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other Democrats haven't treated themselves to a bit of Botox.

Andrew Burton & Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Govenor Hochul has a remarkably smooth forehead in the above-right photo, taken in 2025 when she was 67. The only prominent lines on the upper half of her head are on the sides above her eyebrows, which sometimes happens to people with Botox. When she campaigned for New York Lieutenant Governor in 2014, Hochul had more noticeable lines in the middle of her forehead, textured skin under her eyes and visible crow's feet on each side. As the first female governor of New York, Hochul's skin around and beneath her eyes appears smoother than before. Hochul has an out-of-touch, lavish lifestyle, so it's likely that she can afford some Botox here and there.