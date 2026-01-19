The Wildest Red Flags We've Seen In Real Housewives Relationships

There's no denying that Vicki Gunvalson earned her place as one of the most entertaining figures in the whole franchise during her tenure on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." When we were first introduced to her, Gunvalson was navigating family life with her second husband, Donn Gunvalson, but the couple ultimately split a year after renewing their vows in 2010, finalizing their divorce in 2014. It's only natural that the mom-of-two wanted another shot at love, so when a new man, Brooks Ayers, wandered into her life, fans were hopeful — and we had no idea the drama the relationship would bring. The usual reality TV relationship foibles, like infidelity or jealousy, are one thing, but this turned out to be something entirely different.

Those in Gunvalson's inner circle, including her own daughter, Briana, were immediately suspicious of Ayers' intentions — and their worries turned out to be warranted. Amid the growing speculation about him, Ayers announced he had cancer. However, there were concerns over whether that was actually the truth or just a lie concocted by Ayers to gain sympathy.

Though Ayers was adamant that he really was sick, he later admitted that he forged medical documents. He told E! News in 2015, "Words cannot express the deep regret that I have in fabricating documents to 'prove' to the world that I, in fact, have cancer. What I did was wrong and inexcusable. I acted alone, without [Gunvalson's] knowledge, to produce documents for a reality TV show in hopes of putting doubts about my cancer to rest." The pair parted ways in August 2015, much to the relief of Gunvalson's family and friends.