Lindsey Halligan Photos That Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Photographed Up Close

Lindsey Halligan somehow gives Alina Habba a run for her money in the race to be President Donald Trump's worst lawyer, which is no small feat. When Halligan first burst onto the scene, she brought with her a bold sense of style. The controversial attorney is often seen with hair coiffed higher than a southern beauty queen, while her fashion sense is straight out of the 1980s, and Halligan's heavy makeup could rival even Trump's own worst bronzer moments (again, no small feat). As if to distract from how poorly Halligan is doing at her new job in the second Trump administration, her makeup is always over the top.

Though Halligan is not yet 40, as of 2026, her beauty routine suggests that she's quite fond of a bygone era, when "Dynasty" was still being broadcast on staticky television sets with literal antennas sticking out of them. From bold, overdone raccoon eyes, to disturbingly orange shades of fake tan, the beleaguered lawyer has found several ways to push the limits of what makeup can do — for better but usually for worse. In fact, Halligan has frequently proved that it might be better to keep her makeup hidden away in the background, since closeups and even TV interviews have shown her sensibilities to be quite the jump scare.