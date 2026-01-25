Lindsey Halligan Photos That Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Photographed Up Close
Lindsey Halligan somehow gives Alina Habba a run for her money in the race to be President Donald Trump's worst lawyer, which is no small feat. When Halligan first burst onto the scene, she brought with her a bold sense of style. The controversial attorney is often seen with hair coiffed higher than a southern beauty queen, while her fashion sense is straight out of the 1980s, and Halligan's heavy makeup could rival even Trump's own worst bronzer moments (again, no small feat). As if to distract from how poorly Halligan is doing at her new job in the second Trump administration, her makeup is always over the top.
Though Halligan is not yet 40, as of 2026, her beauty routine suggests that she's quite fond of a bygone era, when "Dynasty" was still being broadcast on staticky television sets with literal antennas sticking out of them. From bold, overdone raccoon eyes, to disturbingly orange shades of fake tan, the beleaguered lawyer has found several ways to push the limits of what makeup can do — for better but usually for worse. In fact, Halligan has frequently proved that it might be better to keep her makeup hidden away in the background, since closeups and even TV interviews have shown her sensibilities to be quite the jump scare.
Lindsey Halligan's makeup trends have history
Spotted in the above snap, from September 2022, Lindsey Halligan was possibly trying to hide in the background as she and President Donald Trump's legal team arrived to begin arguments regarding his handling of classified documents. Though this was one of the Trump family's biggest legal scandals, Halligan's blotchy, overdone makeup helpfully distracts from the courtroom circus. Her eyeliner is much too dark and heavy handed, her lip color makes her look 10 years older, and her contouring muddies the overall aesthetic. The lawyer's caked-on foundation gives the impression that she's trying to hide some bad skin and/or wrinkles, which feels pretty odd for a woman in her 30s.
Lindsey Halligan overdid it with the bronzer
In a photo from March 2025, Lindsey Halligan sadly embodied much of what's wrong with conservative makeup trends. Here, her fake tan is much too dark, giving her the off-putting glow of a woman who forgot to wear sunscreen while vacationing in Cabo. Plus, the Trump staffer's lip color somehow washes any semblance of her natural skin tone away, essentially blending in to create a strangely monochrome look. Yet again, Halligan is rocking overly heavy eyeliner too, making her lighter shade of eyeshadow pop out in an unsettling way.
Lindsey Halligan's glaring makeup mistake
In an August 2025 video clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lindsey Halligan espoused some pretty questionable talking points that would have upset many viewers had we all not been distracted by her bizarre styling choices. The controversial lawyer's big hair moment was sadly overshadowed by her bad bronzer and lack of attention while properly blending in her contour. Not only that, but the ashy hair color just makes Halligan's huge makeup mistake of using lighter powder under her eyes even more blindingly obvious. Toning down the tanner and finding a warmer hair color would even things out.
Lindsey Halligan was almost too tan for tennis
While sidling up to President Donald Trump's favorite, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, to watch the 2025 U.S. Open Men's Tennis Championships, Lindsey Halligan once again outdid herself in the worst way. Her eyebrows boasted the eerily thin shape that was so inexplicably popular throughout the early 2000s, but the rest of her look was very much stuck in the 1980s. Halligan's smoky eye is a rather bold choice for a sporting event taking place during the day, and once again her bronzer and blush are much, much too dark for her coloring. Not only that, but her lip choice yet again blends in with everything, making her appear to be just one big bland shade of beige.
Lindsey Halligan needs to find a new lip shade
In a September 2025 Instagram post from the always-on-television Attorney General Pam Bondi, what was meant to be a celebratory moment for Lindsey Halligan was overwhelmed by her own baffling makeup choices. Here, Donald Trump's former attorney hits all of her personal hallmarks — she's overdone the bronzer, her contour isn't properly blended in, her eyeliner is way too intense, and the lip color is all wrong. Seemingly sticking with the same shade of matted purple, Halligan keeps doing herself dirty by allowing her mouth to blend into the background. It would be wise for her to find a shade that better suits her coloring, like a bold red or even a demure pink.
Step away from the eyeliner, Lindsey Halligan
In a December 2025 interview with Real America's Voice, Lindsey Halligan thankfully swapped her lip color for something more fun and a bit bolder, but the same cannot be said for the rest of her look. Once again, the White House staffer's contour feels all wrong, looking overly bronzed instead of nicely sun-kissed. And then there's the matter of her excessive use of under-eyeliner, a look that should have never had a resurgence in the 21st century, never mind being a public figure's go-to look. If anything, Halligan should have skipped the eyeliner under her eyes completely and just kept things simple. The way her eyeshadow is done and the gentle mascara on her top lids is a real breath of fresh air for her, suggesting there's hope for Halligan yet.