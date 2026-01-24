Bold Outfits Worn By HGTV Stars That Pushed The Boundaries

HGTV may not be the first channel that comes to mind when it comes to fashionable reality TV personalities, but the real estate and remodeling universe is full of very stylish people. And wouldn't you know it, every now and again the fashion world and the real estate world collide: Anthony Elle, who has been on HGTV shows like "Rock the Block" and "Luxe for Less," won "Project Runway All Stars" Season 6. Oh, but that's not the only reality show he's won: Elle and Michel Smith Boyd were the victors of Season 4 of "Rock the Block." As Elle's "Rock the Block" teammate told Realtor.com, "[With] Anthony's fashion background and my design background, we thought we might have an edge with that POV."

While most HGTV stars are not incredibly successful "Project Runway" alumni like Anthony Elle, that does not mean they don't know a thing or two about bringing the fashion from time to time as well. Some of the network's most beloved personalities take big sartorial swings, to say the least. While most are beyond gorgeous, there are some that are totally unexpected — in a good way. And yes, there are even some scandalous ensembles. Here are some of our favorite bold outfits worn by HGTV stars.