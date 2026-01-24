Bold Outfits Worn By HGTV Stars That Pushed The Boundaries
HGTV may not be the first channel that comes to mind when it comes to fashionable reality TV personalities, but the real estate and remodeling universe is full of very stylish people. And wouldn't you know it, every now and again the fashion world and the real estate world collide: Anthony Elle, who has been on HGTV shows like "Rock the Block" and "Luxe for Less," won "Project Runway All Stars" Season 6. Oh, but that's not the only reality show he's won: Elle and Michel Smith Boyd were the victors of Season 4 of "Rock the Block." As Elle's "Rock the Block" teammate told Realtor.com, "[With] Anthony's fashion background and my design background, we thought we might have an edge with that POV."
While most HGTV stars are not incredibly successful "Project Runway" alumni like Anthony Elle, that does not mean they don't know a thing or two about bringing the fashion from time to time as well. Some of the network's most beloved personalities take big sartorial swings, to say the least. While most are beyond gorgeous, there are some that are totally unexpected — in a good way. And yes, there are even some scandalous ensembles. Here are some of our favorite bold outfits worn by HGTV stars.
Christina Haack wore lace and flowers for Mother's Day
For better or worse, "Flipping Out" star Christina Haack's not one to shy away from edgy outfits. She never misses an opportunity to push the envelope, and this Mother's Day celebration was no exception. She chose a tight, flowery dress with lace details for a Mother's Day outing that she shared with her son's step-mother, Heather El Moussa. Heather is dressed pretty conservatively compared to Christina, with a knit purple dress that only highlights Christina's stylish choice. But undoubtedly, the boldest, most groundbreaking thing this star is doing is showing the world that healthy co-parenting with step-parents is possible. And yes, she looks fabulous while doing it.
Retta brought the pink and flowery fun
"Parks and Recreation" alum and current HGTV star Retta sure can rock a look. The "Ugliest House in America" star's wardrobe sure brings some much-needed style to the not-so-glam houses she tours.
In this HGTV reel, she's shown in multiple beautiful outfits, all bold patterns and different shades of pink, with flowy sleeves and details. She's all about mixing up the materials, rocking both athleisure outfits and bold, couture dresses that look like art pieces.
Genevieve Gorder's faux fur was not a faux pas
Talk about a look that is literally fit for Fashion Week. In 2018, "Design Star" judge Genevieve Gorder stunned other New York Fashion Week guests with her bold choice of outfit. She sat next to "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant and guest Philip Tabor. There seemed to be a theme around the trio, as Philip Tabor was wearing a fur coat, and the Bravo star appeared to be holding one, but Genevieve Gorder stole the show with her cheetah print faux fur coat, paired with a black top hat that sealed the bold look.
Alison Victoria sparkled in a sheer dress at an award show
"Windy City Rehab" star Alison Victoria is no stranger to wearing an arguably risqué outfit. At the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Victoria went with a stunning, short, and sparkly dress that is a statement in itself. It's almost see-through, and just on the right side of edgy and revealing. She apparently dusted off the dress again for a night out in Las Vegas in 2025 and shared some snaps on Instagram. The dress stands out even more in front of the Vegas neon lights.
Egypt Sherrod: European holiday ensemble
If a European holiday isn't the ideal time to show off your style, then what is? In June 2025, "Property Virgins" star Egypt Sherrod shared a carousel of photos of her family vacation in Italy, and she truly rose to the occasion. Egypt toured around Rome in a gorgeous halter top and flowy skirt ensemble. This fit really has it all: it's perfect for the hot weather, looks super comfortable, and the pattern is bold and mesmerizing. Needless to say, she went sightseeing in style.
Kim Wolfe is all about 'rodeo clown chic'
Clearly, "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" star Kim Wolfe appreciates a good wide-brimmed hat. So much so that it's apparently become one of her go-to accessories.
Sometimes she wears it with a very Western-inspired ensemble. Sometimes it's just the hat with her everyday clothes. But she's managed to make it part of her trademark style, and even coined the phrase "rodeo clown chic." Talk about grabbing the sartorial bull by the horns.
Heather Rae El Moussa: Beauty in a velvet suit
Heather Rae El Moussa's looks aren't always everyone's cup of tea, but this ensemble, which she wore on a "The Flip Off" promo day, is a real win. It's the perfect balance between classy, bold, and sexy. A cherry red ensemble that pairs velvet and lace, a provocative corset tempered by a business-like blazer. In the Instagram reel, you can see the full outfit, which also includes cherry red velvet shorts and pink stilettos that are frankly intimidating. It's the opposite of a flop.
Erin Napier did Southern vintage with a Scottish twist
"Home Town" designer Erin Napier typically keeps it casual when she's on her show, but she sure knows how to dress up when the occasion calls for it. In 2025, when she and her family traveled to Scotland, she put her own spin on the traditional kilt look. As Erin Napier put it on Instagram, "Mississippians UKosplaying in Scotland." She continued, "Our first clan dinner with Wright's family, Clan Mackenzie. Beef Wellington! All the kids dancing! A dungeon!" Sounds like it was a blast, and they had fun looking the part.
Nicole Babb's dreamy flowy two-piece
In 2024, "Styled" cohost Nicole Babb took to Instagram to write about her love for her home country. "I try to practice what I preach and encourage my fellow Canadians to step out of their comfort zone, support Canadian. Share, encourage and show love," she wrote. The outfit undoubtedly makes a statement, too. The red skirt on its own might seem rather conservative, but paired with the flowy and sheer top, it created the perfect contrast, even though it was all in one color. Babb certainly knows how to send a message, both with words and with her style.
Taniya Nayak stayed warm in a fur hat
Leave it to Taniya Nayak of "Battle On the Beach" to make a fashion statement on a ski slope. For her 2025 ski trip with fellow designers Erin Proctor, Liz Tate, and Alison Victoria, she was all about rocking fuzzy coats and accessories. Throughout her trip, she mixed and matched, pairing fur and nylon, fur and wool, double fur, and even a fur coat with a cowboy hat. Spoiler alert: she looked stunning in every variation.
Chelsea DeBoer nailed the double denim look
The Canadian tuxedo is not new, but Chelsea DeBoer of "Down Home Fab" certainly made it her own. While the look usually involves wearing a denim shirt or denim jacket with a pair of denim pants, she went with high-rise jeans and a denim vest that makes the ensemble almost look like a one-piece. And to top it off, she's wearing a delicate white lace high-neck blouse underneath. It looks simple and casual, but looking at it closely, you immediately realize the styling genius behind the choices.
Emily Henderson's thrifting style was a hit
Okay, bear with us on this one. Going over each piece individually, the outfit might seem wrong. Knee-length boots and Bermuda shorts? And a plaid coat on top? What's the weather in this place? But when you glance at it all together, it just works. Especially since it embodies the essence of what "Secrets of a Stylist" star Emily Henderson invites you to do: go thrifting. Find mismatched pieces and put them together in a way that no one but you could have imagined, and unearth your own unique style.
Sabrina Soto won't shy away from a bright suit
Women in suits push boundaries every day, but women in pink suits are the ultimate girlboss energy. With this outfit, Sabrina Soto of "The High Low Project" is projecting confidence and fun, and still reclaiming her feminine side. "If you're sitting there thinking it's too late for you, or that your idea already exists... so what's the point, I need you to hear this. YOUR version doesn't exist yet. And the world needs what only you can bring," she wrote in the caption, her message loud and clear like her outfit.
Aubrey Marunde committed to the theme in a one piece
In a 2021 Instagram post, Aubrey Marunde of "Flip or Flop Vegas" seemed all in on the Lone Star State. Posing next to a beautiful vintage and a wagon loaded up with barrels, she wrote, "Loving Texas!!! Should we come...?" Her rust orange one-piece, cinched beautifully at the waist, was both chic and fresh, perfect for the Southern heat. She topped off the outfit with a sun hat and many bracelets. She looked as in love with the view as her followers were with her style.
Kristina Crestin borrowed a look from a museum
Kristina Crestin of "Farmhouse Fixer" seems like the type of woman who likes to have fun with everything, including her outfits. Her Instagram account is a collection of funny moments at work, but one that stands out in particular is a Fourth of July costume that stunned her followers.
During a project she did for "Farmhouse Fixer" in Bakers Island Light, she had a chance to wear what appeared to be a very vintage military uniform. "Don't mind the casual borrowing of an old uniform from the museum ... nothing to see here .. nothing to see here people!" she joked on the caption.
Page Turner's bold slip dress
In January 2026, "Love It or List It" star Page Turner shared a series of pics on Instagram where she posed in a barely there satin dress. "Page Eugenia Turner. My Mama named me. God claimed me. ...& they both don't play about me," she wrote. The ensemble wasn't playing around either. The asymmetrical hemline and the lace detail make the dress bolder than your average slip dress, and the strappy heels only add oomph to the look.
Jenn Todryk went with very big layers for fall
Anyone who needs some outfit inspo should head over to "No Demo Reno" star Jenn Todryk's fall 2024 outfit roundup on Instagram. She posted what she called an "outfit diary," with 20 photos of very stylish combos from honestly very simple pieces that, when styled together, look incredibly fashion-forward. The third one is the perfect example. The base is simple enough: ripped wide-leg jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt. But the oversized, fleece-lined puffer vest elevates the outfit completely. Add a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses, and you have the perfect fall outfit. Striking at first sight, but surprisingly easy to put together.
Leanne Ford shined in gold and red
Leanne Ford of "Home Again with the Fords" sure brought the glitz with her outfit when it was time to hand over the keys to one of her favorite projects, Church Lane.
In this photo she kept it classic but bold. The gold detail on her top not only almost looked like armor, but it matched her gold boots. The dark red pants matching the pattern at the neck. She also clearly made an effort to coordinate with her surroundings, the interiors she herself designed, and it worked out perfectly.
Breegan Jane sported animal print with a twist
In 2025, "HGTV Dream Home" host Breegan Jane wrote about her long TV journey on Instagram. "After 19 television shows, my greatest takeaway is the authenticity I've had the privilege to showcase through storytelling that reflects my life as an interior designer, mom, and philanthropist," she wrote, and we think the first photo reflects exactly that. Her ensemble is quirky and unconventional, yet still put together and in charge. Her vibrant orange blouse features a bunch of tiny leopards that look like they're climbing all over her top, and it pairs beautifully with her statement wood necklace.
Grace Mitchell had fun with peplum
In 2021, "One of a Kind" star Grace Mitchell shared a snap with her Instagram followers that showed off her casual and fun personal style. Her cropped skinny jeans featured a cool silver button fly, and her white flat sandals elevated the outfit. And lastly, a classic but still fun top, with an asymmetrical peplum hem really amped up a look that, on paper, might sound conventional. Still classic and neutral, but not your everyday school pickup outfit.
Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin's whimsical springtime off-shoulder top
"Two Steps Home" star Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin's Mother's Day celebration last year was a classy yet whimsical affair. She looked incredibly at peace in this photo, smelling one of her potted plants while she sat in what appeared to be her backyard. Her outfit looked elegant and kitschy — perfect for a day in the garden. A beautiful sunflower print top paired perfectly with the understated black tube skirt, and even matched the lemonade she's enjoying.
Shea Hicks-Whitfield doesn't shy away from color
Whoever took this photo of "Bargain Block" star Shea Hicks-Whitfield and her son captured a moment of pure joy, both of them laughing and looking at each other lovingly. And mama's vibrant and sweet outfit brought just the right amount of charm. Her red pants would be a bold choice for most, but paired with her colorful blazer, they were even better. The blazer's pattern looked like it could have been painted with watercolors, and the Gucci bag with the colorful strap is a nice touch, too.
Jasmine Roth's tube dress and sky-high heels
Jasmine Roth really went all out for her husband Brett Roth's birthday in December 2025. The birthday boy... not so much. The pair attended an upscale restaurant, and the "Hidden Potential" star showed up in sky-high heels. She made posing in them look easy, but they probably weren't fun to walk in. She also rocked a short, dark red tube dress. Her husband's look was far more casual, but it was his birthday so he gets a pass. "Nobody I'd rather eat stingray with," Jasmine Roth wrote on his birthday post.
Hilary Farr's bold prints and bolder hobby
What would you wear to an archery class? When she took lessons in 2023, former "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr made sure to be the best dressed there. For pants, she chose simple jeans, but it's the bold top that really earned the spotlight. The blouse featured a mix of different patterns and colors that immediately caught the eye, and luckily, it also looked very light and comfortable. It has to be, since Farr wore it while shooting with a bow and arrow. "This was such a fun experience," she gushed on Instagram. "We all felt a little lighter when we left."
Tiffany Brooks is a Barbie girl
This Barbie is an interior designer! We couldn't finish this list without including "HGTV Smart Home" star Tiffany Brooks' ethereal outfit for the "Barbie" premiere. Her pink ensemble was truly otherworldly. She sported a tulle minidress that made her look like an actual doll, and she wore bright pink platform heels with glittering ankle straps. Next to the iconic pink convertible, she really did look like she'd be right at home in the Barbie Dreamhouse.