Mike Johnson Isn't Escaping The Botox Allegations Any Time Soon

There's no shortage of strange things about Mike Johnson. The Speaker of the House went from virtual obscurity to a constant staple on news networks and compared his job to being a mental health counselor on "The Katie Miller" podcast. Along with dealing with every member of the House of Representatives, the stress of having to constantly cover for Donald Trump by acting like he doesn't know about anything the president says or does is sure to age Johnson, who was born on January 30, 1972, beyond his years. But, with all he has to deal with, Johnson still looks young for his age, possibly due to Botox.

Roberto Schmidt & Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Rumors about Mike Johnson having work done are nothing new, but they were reignited when Desi Lydic said Johnson was "looking glowed up from the throat up" on "The Daily Show" in November 2025. Looking at two photos of Johnson, one from November 2025 and the other from January 2026, it's easy to see why one person took to X to proclaim, "Mike Johnson and the Botox... dude please stop." The brow lines that are so evident in the November 2025 photo are gone in the January 2026 image, replaced with an unnaturally smooth brow. In fact, his whole face appears to be softer.