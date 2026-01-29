Up-Close Photo Of Ainsley Earhardt Puts Her Glaring Makeup Fail On Blast
"Fox & Friends" star Ainsley Earhardt has had her fair share of unflattering moments since breaking into her career as a news anchor. Whether she was raising eyebrows for some inappropriate wardrobe choices, relationship rumors, or spreading misinformation, it's safe to say that the Fox News Channel household name is no stranger to scrutiny. Recently, Earhardt might want to consider switching up her makeup routine. Being on air will inevitably lead to some less than photo-ready moments, but when your foundation has some cracks, it might be time to work on a better base.
Pictured above interviewing fellow fashion-challenged Fox host Rachel Campos-Duffy and her daughter, Valentina, for World Down Syndrome Day, it's all too obvious that her foundation and powder have clung to each fine line in her face. Earhardt has been on TV since 2000 – fine lines and wrinkles are completely natural but drastically enhanced by poor application and accentuated by studio lighting. What's typically considered a tool to appear brighter and more youthful can drastically emphasize the features you're hoping to conceal if your skin isn't primed or if you're too heavy-handed in your application. Although Earhardt typically doesn't seem to concern herself with age (even in response to her age-gap relationship with "Hannity" host, Sean Hannity), it's hard to ignore how attempts to maintain a younger look might be futile.
Becoming a mom might have drastically changed Ainsley Earhardt's makeup routine
After first appearing at Fox in 2007, it's not surprising that viewers would be stunned by Ainsley Earhardt's transformation. However, there are more deliberate changes that the Fox host might have adopted to her routine in order to age herself up and give off a more maternal vibe. She gave birth to her miracle baby, Hayden, in 2015, after a tragic miscarriage with her ex-husband, Will Proctor. In an interview with Haute Living after the release of her book, "The Light Within Me," Earnhardt detailed how her current beauty routine and lifestyle are intrinsically connected with her daughter.
When citing her holy grail products, Earnhardt emphasized, "I love cocoa butter creams. ... I found that prevents dry skin." She also recalls using cocoa butter creams during her pregnancy, emphasizing how her diet and skincare have stayed consistent since then. However, according to L'Oreal, mixing oil- and water-based makeup products can result in separation and cakeyness. Seeing as most makeup is either silicone- or water-based, cocoa butter and its high oil count might be the main culprit behind why Earnhardt's maternal makeup can't seem to hold it together.