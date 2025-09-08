Inappropriate Outfits Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Has Been Caught Wearing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As one of the many co-hosts of "Fox and Friends," Ainsley Earhardt has had quite the stunning transformation over the years. Even though her overarching appearance is well polished and put together, as someone who appears on television screens on a near-constant basis, Earhardt has had her fair share of fashion mishaps. Like the time Earhardt wore a glaring yellow suit to work, not every day is her best style moment. But even with the occasional misstep, Earhardt does have a knack for finding outfits that border on the inappropriate.

Known for showing off her amazing figure, most of what Earhardt wears is short, slim, and well-fitted, if not still bordering on the modest side. However, there have been moments when the outfit the Fox News personality chose didn't quite fit the occasion or perhaps showed a bit too much skin for a person known for touting so-called "family values." From a poor choice in headwear to a dress that didn't fit the theme of the event to a time she lost a high heel trying to show off on air, here are seven times Earhardt wore an outfit that felt a bit improper.