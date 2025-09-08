Inappropriate Outfits Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Has Been Caught Wearing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As one of the many co-hosts of "Fox and Friends," Ainsley Earhardt has had quite the stunning transformation over the years. Even though her overarching appearance is well polished and put together, as someone who appears on television screens on a near-constant basis, Earhardt has had her fair share of fashion mishaps. Like the time Earhardt wore a glaring yellow suit to work, not every day is her best style moment. But even with the occasional misstep, Earhardt does have a knack for finding outfits that border on the inappropriate.
Known for showing off her amazing figure, most of what Earhardt wears is short, slim, and well-fitted, if not still bordering on the modest side. However, there have been moments when the outfit the Fox News personality chose didn't quite fit the occasion or perhaps showed a bit too much skin for a person known for touting so-called "family values." From a poor choice in headwear to a dress that didn't fit the theme of the event to a time she lost a high heel trying to show off on air, here are seven times Earhardt wore an outfit that felt a bit improper.
Ainsley Earhardt rocked a seriously short dress for New Year's Eve
Of course, the holiday season is a time to get dressed up and glam out, but in a January 2023 Instagram post dedicated to a "Great kick off to the new year," Ainsley Earhardt wore one of her shortest dresses yet. While Earhardt might have been showing off her lavish life with such an outfit, the gold wrap dress feels heavy at the top and dangerous on the bottom, putting Earhardt at risk of an exposing accident should she try and sit down.
Ainsley Earhardt mistook Easter for a disco
In an Instagram post dedicated to celebrating Easter with her family in 2024, Ainsley Earhardt is seen wearing a dress that looks like a disco ball instead of anything related to the spring holiday. In yet another outfit where Earhardt missed the mark, this glittering dress feels not only a bit short for a church function but also lacks any semblance of holiday cheer. There are no pastels and no Easter imagery — just a gold and white dress that likely had congregants scratching their heads.
Ainsley Earhardt wore a leggy look for a kids book
To celebrate her book "I'm So Glad You Were Born" in late 2024, Ainsley Earhardt did some light promo both on air at "Fox and Friends" and on Instagram. However, while holding up the book she authored, Earhardt's crossed legs accidentally reveal much more skin than she most likely intended. Of course, Earhardt has worn short dresses to distract from the rest of her outfit, but here the juxtaposition of just how short her skirt was felt inappropriate, especially when paired with a wholesome children's book moment.
Ainsley Earhardt's too short slit split
Though she's known for her conservative views and values, Ainsley Earhart has rocked some rather leggy looks. Typically, however, there's a sense of knowing just how short her hem is, allowing Earhardt not to reveal too much of herself. However, when the Radio City Rockettes visited "Fox and Friends" in 2024, as evidenced by this Instagram post, Earhardt might have gotten lost in the moment and almost had a bit of an accident on air while high-kicking along with the dancers.
Ainsley Earhardt was way too overdressed to play soccer
As one of the co-hosts of "Fox and Friends," Ainsley Earhardt is expected to participate in some wacky talk show antics. As can be seen in this Instagram video, Earhardt was trying to kick a soccer ball as part of her work duties and lost a heel in the process.
Whereas Earhardt was appropriately dressed for her day job, she was way too overdressed for attempting a sport, as evidenced by part of her outfit flying away from her. Next time, she could just take the shoes off first or come prepared with some sneakers.
Ainsley Earhardt showed off more of her killer legs than usual
While there have been times Ainsley Earhardt revealed her amazing legs, here it seems she was pushing the limits with how much skin she exposed on air. An Instagram promo post for "Fox and Friends" in May 2025 shows Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade sitting down for a co-host quiz, but while Earhardt tries to recall facts about Kilmeade, she seemingly forgot how high the slit on her dress was. The typically demure Earhardt — even when revealing her legs — tends to avoid showing too much, making this moment stand out in all the wrong ways.
Ainsley Earhardt's tacky outfit didn't fit a fundraising event
In an Instagram post showing off that Ainsley Earhardt was attending the Central Park Conservancy Luncheon in May 2025, the look she went with felt a bit at odds with the stature of the event. Similar to the time Earhardt wore a disaster of a Kentucky Derby look to work, the hat here feels out of place — it isn't wild enough to be a statement like her friend's hat, and it almost looks like a cheap art project. Beyond this, her dress feels both too bright and too boring, with the pockets cheapening the overall look, which isn't the vibe for a benefit.