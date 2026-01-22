Don Jr.'s Fiancée Gives Those Beckham-Trump Rivalry Rumors Fuel With Icy Post
When Brooklyn Beckham, son of famous couple Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, unleashed a firestorm of social media posts on January 19, 2026, he just might have opened the floodgates for more than he bargained for. Of course, the Beckham family feud is full of twists and turns, and now it seems that Bettina Anderson would like to enter the chat.
As the current fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., Anderson has a way with navigating social media that allows her to capitalize on the moment. Similar to how Anderson and Don Jr. use online platforms to rub their romance in everyone's face, it seems that the socialite is fond of keeping the spotlight on herself. Which is why it came as no surprise that she took to her own Instagram Stories to deliver a disappearing message on January 22.
The original image is from a post Anderson made in 2023, with a caption that includes the pondering of, "I wonder what David Beckham ... thought when he first saw Brooklyn Beckham's photography book." At the top, Anderson included the new text, "I must say this caption has aged like a fine wine." Brooklyn's 2017 photography book "What I See" was not well-received upon publication, and Anderson's original post was possibly a rather biting one in regards to watching a family legacy stumble under the weight of nepotism. However, bringing it up once again calls into question just what Anderson's intentions truly are when it comes to Don Jr. and his family — and why she might feel the need to insert herself into the Beckham's mess.
Bettina Anderson might be defending Donald Trump's honor
It's safe to assume that President Donald Trump is a man who appreciates being invited to things, if not outright expecting an invite to most anything. He's also known to hold a grudge (just ask Harvard University). Considering that Victoria Beckham went out of her way to snub Trump when planning Brooklyn Beckham's several engagement parties in 2020, these actions could have opened her and her family up to ridicule from those within Trump's inner circle — which could explain why Bettina Anderson felt comfortable throwing some shade.
Per the Mirror at the time, to avoid having Trump show up and rub her posh friends the wrong way, Victoria went all out and threw a separate engagement party for Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz. How Trump came to be invited at all was thanks to Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman with close ties to conservative circles. It's also been rumored that Nelson could have been the person to introduce Elon Musk to Trump, kicking off a roller coaster of emotions for all parties involved.
With this knowledge most likely in her back pocket, it would make sense that Anderson would bring up the foibles of the Beckhams as a chance to earn some MAGA clout. As Anderson is trying to impress Donald Trump Jr.'s friends and family, showing her social media loyalty could be a smart tactic. Although, it could also come across as attention-seeking meddling — a fine line to walk for sure.