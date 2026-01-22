Don Jr.'s Fiancée Gives Those Beckham-Trump Rivalry Rumors Fuel With Icy Post

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Brooklyn Beckham, son of famous couple Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, unleashed a firestorm of social media posts on January 19, 2026, he just might have opened the floodgates for more than he bargained for. Of course, the Beckham family feud is full of twists and turns, and now it seems that Bettina Anderson would like to enter the chat.

As the current fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., Anderson has a way with navigating social media that allows her to capitalize on the moment. Similar to how Anderson and Don Jr. use online platforms to rub their romance in everyone's face, it seems that the socialite is fond of keeping the spotlight on herself. Which is why it came as no surprise that she took to her own Instagram Stories to deliver a disappearing message on January 22.

The original image is from a post Anderson made in 2023, with a caption that includes the pondering of, "I wonder what David Beckham ... thought when he first saw Brooklyn Beckham's photography book." At the top, Anderson included the new text, "I must say this caption has aged like a fine wine." Brooklyn's 2017 photography book "What I See" was not well-received upon publication, and Anderson's original post was possibly a rather biting one in regards to watching a family legacy stumble under the weight of nepotism. However, bringing it up once again calls into question just what Anderson's intentions truly are when it comes to Don Jr. and his family — and why she might feel the need to insert herself into the Beckham's mess.