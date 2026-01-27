Everything The Cast Of Shark Tank Has Said About Politics Over The Years

Daymond John knows a thing or two about money, too, and when Donald Trump began his first term, the Shark was confident that he would be successful no matter who was in the White House. "[I] know there is a lot of uncertainty out there, but to a true entrepreneur, that doesn't matter. We have always had uncertainty," John said at the Yahoo Finance All Markets summit, as reported by CNBC Make It. "The real entrepreneurs I know look at this as, 'Oh good! There are more problems coming around, that means the weak ones are going to fall by the wayside and I am about to get busy," he added.

It seems safe to say John isn't a huge fan of Trump as a politician, though he has praised Trump's business acumen. In 2017, he told Salon that while he did not cast his ballot for Trump, he was trying to keep an open mind. "I did not believe that he would be a good leader, but my fellow Americans did, and I bleed red, white and blue and that was the process, so I have no choice but to hope that this man does the best he can do for our country and our people," he said.

In 2020, after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected president and vice president, respectively, he seemed more optimistic. "Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris on your victory to lead this great country of ours," John said on Instagram. He continued by congratulating all congressmen who were elected, and he thanked everyone who exercised their right to vote. "That is the true reason why our democracy works," the entrepreneur said.