Where Ariana Grande Stands With All Of Her Exes

Despite Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's myriad awkward moments, the two appear to be going strong. Grande has not always been so lucky in love, though. Nonetheless, Grande appears to be on relatively friendly terms with the vast majority of her exes. Here we explore what former flames have had to say about the Oscar-nominated star, as well as her comments about them. You can expect a lot of namedropping in songs, that is for sure.

Though we have scoured the web for details about Grande's past paramours, there are a few who did not make the cut for various reasons. Her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, for example, lives a private life as a non-celebrity and has never publicly commented on Grande — despite public speculation that she may have cheated on him with Slater. In fact, Gomez even kept mum when Grande hinted on her song "Twilight Zone" that he was the one to cheat. Ill-fated two-year marriage aside, we also did not include Social House's Mikey Foster, since neither Grande nor Foster ever confirmed they were an item.

But do not worry, as that still leaves us with plenty of exes to cover. That includes everyone from actor Graham Phillips to comedian Pete Davidson, and even the pop star's deceased ex Mac Miller, who publicly reacted when Grande became engaged to Davidson after just a few weeks. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at everything Ariana Grande's exes have said about her, and vice versa.