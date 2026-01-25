Jonathan Scott's First Date With Zooey Deschanel Was A Total Disaster

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship almost feels like a "New Girl" storyline. The duo met while filming "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" and instantly hit it off. Deschanel recently appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and discussed what the couple's first date entailed. Scott invited the "New Girl" star to see a house he was renovating. Deschanel kept waiting for the HGTV host to make a move, but Scott never did. Scott's hesitancy led Deschanel to believe that the date hadn't gone well, but the two talked it out, and more dates followed. Before long, Deschanel and Scott made it official with a post on Instagram. The photo, which shows the duo, along with Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, surrounded by all kinds of spooky figures at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, quickly spread across the internet.

Deschanel and Scott have discussed their first date before, but what Deschanel described on "Call Her Daddy" sounded different than the story they told People. In that interview, the couple explained how Scott sent Deschanel an itinerary before they went out. While a meticulously planned date may not sound romantic to some, it was a dream come true for the actor. That date started with wine before moving on to an escape room, which, as Scott pointed out, "Tipsy escape rooming is not very successful."