Jonathan Scott's First Date With Zooey Deschanel Was A Total Disaster
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship almost feels like a "New Girl" storyline. The duo met while filming "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" and instantly hit it off. Deschanel recently appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and discussed what the couple's first date entailed. Scott invited the "New Girl" star to see a house he was renovating. Deschanel kept waiting for the HGTV host to make a move, but Scott never did. Scott's hesitancy led Deschanel to believe that the date hadn't gone well, but the two talked it out, and more dates followed. Before long, Deschanel and Scott made it official with a post on Instagram. The photo, which shows the duo, along with Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, surrounded by all kinds of spooky figures at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, quickly spread across the internet.
Deschanel and Scott have discussed their first date before, but what Deschanel described on "Call Her Daddy" sounded different than the story they told People. In that interview, the couple explained how Scott sent Deschanel an itinerary before they went out. While a meticulously planned date may not sound romantic to some, it was a dream come true for the actor. That date started with wine before moving on to an escape room, which, as Scott pointed out, "Tipsy escape rooming is not very successful."
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott aren't rushing things
Whatever the case, the first date led to many more, and soon enough the two were a couple. It took some time for Zooey Deschanel's children to approve of Jonathan Scott, but now the family works in tandem. After putting in the time and effort to win the kids over, Scott proposed to Deschanel in 2023. The two have yet to walk down the aisle, but Deschanel's explanation for the wedding delay fits what everyone was thinking: A man who renovates homes for a living and sends out an itinerary for a date carefully plans things out, and his marriage is no different.
This also wouldn't be the first marriage for either of them. Scott has discussed how he rushed into his first marriage to Kelsy Ully and how it ended in a quick divorce. This will be Deschanel's third marriage, having previously tied the knot with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard and producer Jacob Pechenik. Scott has also been busy working on a big project for Deschanel, who lost her childhood home during the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. In December of the same year, Scott began work on rebuilding the home, this time with noncombustible materials.