Lacey Chabert's Most Outdated Outfits We Couldn't Ignore
There's no question that Hallmark Channel superstar Lacey Chabert has delivered memorable joys thanks to her extensive resume of TV shows, films and growing list of made-for-TV movies. However, some of her outfit choices over the years have certainly given us pause. And she'd be the first to acknowledge that she's had some misses. As she once wrote on Facebook alongside a slideshow of old photos, "Believe it or not, I've been in this business since I was 7 years old! While I'd change some of the fashion choices, I wouldn't change the wonderful experiences I've had!"
Throughout the early 2000s, Chabert was a fixture on red carpets and at Hollywood events. During this time, many of her ensembles boasted a Y2K feel that, unfortunately, took the trend too far. From oversized satin dresses to feather boas that added absolutely nothing to the outfit, some of these sartorial choices just can't be explained away. While we love to look back on past outfit choices from different eras, Chabert has made some fashion moves that have us feeling less than nostalgic.
Why does Lacey Chabert need jeans at the beach?
Lacey Chabert visited a Malibu beach party in 2002 wearing jeans and a boho inspired top that missed the mark. Although we expected a swimsuit-themed look or a coverup ensemble, Chabert wore blue bootcut denim jeans with a light tan v-neck top featuring a midriff-bearing split. It appeared as if she tried to combine the costumes from Britney Spears' "I'm a Slave 4 U" music video and the "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" music video. Alas, the look wasn't a hit me baby one more time. However, we will say the breeze definitely worked in Chabert's favor, allowing her hair to effortlessly blow in the wind.
Elle Woods wouldn't approve
Lacey Chabert showed up to the 2003 "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde" premiere presumably trying to channel Elle Woods. The Hallmark Channel star wore slightly flared denim jeans paired with a dusty rose satin camisole featuring lace trim along the neckline and hem. The fit was accessorized with silver bangles, dangly earrings, and a pink crocheted choker. While Elle Woods is all about the preppy pink look, Chabert looked like she was on her way to meet up with friends for a casual dinner, not at a movie premiere for the chicest lawyer on Capitol Hill.
That outfit is so not fetch
One of Lacey Chabert's most iconic characters is Gretchen Wieners from the 2004 movie "Mean Girls." While Gretchen looked fabulous as one of Regina George's minions, Chabert failed to channel the fashion sense of character when it was time to shine at the film's premiere. Chabert wore a fitted black floor length gown that flared at the bottom and featured gold accents, possibly embroidered or beaded, throughout the dress. It also doesn't help that there are large gaudy gold hearts along the bodice and skirt that make the outfit look more like a Renaissance festival costume rather than a fabulous premiere fit.
Lacey Chabert should've said that's a wrap on this outfit
When Lacey Chabert visited the Emmy Style Lounge in 2004, we're not sure what she was dressed for. These were the days when tunics and jeans were becoming a thing, but Chabert fell short of trying to jump on the trend. The "Winter in Vail" actor wore a salmon slightly off the shoulder wrap top, layered with a white camisole underneath, a pair of blue jeans, and opened toed shoes. Was it hot or cold that day? What steps were taken to put that shirt on? Is there a tie in the back? We have so many unanswered questions.
Lacey Chabert just couldn't make this feather boa work
In 2005, Lacey Chabert attended a charity event that showed her heart was in the right place, but her outfit was not. The "Party of Five" actor paired a pink boa with a champagne mini dress that could have passed for a halter frock due to the thin string attached to the metal keyhole cutout. The ruched bodice at the center of the bust gave the dress some texture, but not for the better. Maybe the look would have worked if Chabert was going to a high school prom, but even then, it still seems like a fashion fail.
Lacey Chabert brought the Christmas vibes in October
Lacey Chabert was spreading the Christmas cheer a little too early in this getup at the 2006 YFly launch, a now defunct social networking website for teens. While the event took place in early October, the actor appeared dressed for a holiday bash. Chabert wore a shiny red satin dress with a loose bow tied under the bust, making the actor look like a poorly wrapped Christmas present. She paired the look with strappy peep toe heels that added nothing to the outfit. It would have been more of a fashion statement if she went barefoot, which would have made something about the look memorable.
There's way too much going on with this Lacey Chabert outfit
Is Lacey Chabert a gamer girl? You wouldn't know based on her look at a 2006 Sony event celebrating Playstation 3. The "She's Making a List" star wore a geometric patterned sleeveless knee length dress, paired with brown knee length boots. Certain aspects of the outfit make sense like the dress and headband, but the boots completely throw off the look. Keep In mind, this outfit was pre "Gossip Girl" when Blair Waldorf ruled Manhattan's young elites with a trendy headband. Alas, Chabert's ensemble isn't giving Upper East Side chic, so we can't even say she was ahead of her time.
Lacey Chabert brings the nightgown chic
Lacey Chabert tried to bring bedtime chic to the 2007 Lifetime Upfronts red carpet. The "Hot Frosty" star donned a gold satin dress featuring an empire waist silhouette paired with matching open toe heels. Instead of being gentle and elegant, the loose skirt made it appear as if the dress wasn't made to fit the actor's frame. Rather than looking red carpet ready, Chabert looked like she was wearing luxury sleepwear. It created the image of someone walking around their mansions in expensive pajamas and heels, rather than attending a Hollywood event.
She can blame Hallmark for this ensemble
Technically, Lacey Chabert can blame this questionable outfit on the Hallmark wardrobe department. In the 2015 network film "Family for Christmas," the actor starred as a single successful journalist, who wakes up married with kids. While she was a fashionable journalist, her life in the suburbs proved otherwise. In one scene, Chabert wore a geometric patterned cardigan with two camisoles, black flared bottoms, and boots. Yeesh, she's about a decade late on the layered camisole look. We get she's adjusting to her new life in the film, but couldn't she make time to pick a better outfit?
Lacey Chabert's very merry fashion flop
In November 2021, Lacey Chabert wore a garment to a Hallmark event that might've worked better a bit later in the year. The actor wore a strapless straight neckline midi dress that flared out at the skirt, creating a classic silhouette. However, the dark blue dress was covered in multicolored sequins, giving it an over-the-top celebration look — in other words, a tad much for what appeared to be a daytime event. We get that Chabert wanted to get into the Christmas spirit in this fit, it's giving New Year's ball drop vibes. She should have waited a month or two before pulling out this little number.