Lacey Chabert's Most Outdated Outfits We Couldn't Ignore

There's no question that Hallmark Channel superstar Lacey Chabert has delivered memorable joys thanks to her extensive resume of TV shows, films and growing list of made-for-TV movies. However, some of her outfit choices over the years have certainly given us pause. And she'd be the first to acknowledge that she's had some misses. As she once wrote on Facebook alongside a slideshow of old photos, "Believe it or not, I've been in this business since I was 7 years old! While I'd change some of the fashion choices, I wouldn't change the wonderful experiences I've had!"

Throughout the early 2000s, Chabert was a fixture on red carpets and at Hollywood events. During this time, many of her ensembles boasted a Y2K feel that, unfortunately, took the trend too far. From oversized satin dresses to feather boas that added absolutely nothing to the outfit, some of these sartorial choices just can't be explained away. While we love to look back on past outfit choices from different eras, Chabert has made some fashion moves that have us feeling less than nostalgic.