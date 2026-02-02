The Tuned-Up Celeb Taking Over Kristi Noem's Spot As The Elite Mold For 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

As the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has a lot on her plate. When she isn't busy playing what Megyn Kelly called "ICE Barbie," Noem can be seen on TV defending the actions of ICE and claiming people who are protesting the government's actions are being paid to do so. All of this makes it hard for Noem to keep up with the latest "Mar-a-Lago face" trends. And when the alpha is weak, a challenger will step up. That challenger is Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Michael M. Santiago & Dave Benett/amfar/Getty

Not willing to go down without a fight, Noem spent a pretty penny on some obvious hair extensions, but her opponent is the wife of Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world. Sánchez Bezos has unlimited resources at her disposal, to turn herself into the reworked face of the Mar-a-Lago elite, without even being a Mar-a-Lago mainstay. The former journalist has completely transformed her look, giving herself the quintessential overfilled lips, squinty eyes, and impossibly tight skin. Lauren Sánchez Bezos even went blond for a brief moment in 2025, really hitting the MAGA housewife look hard. But the battle for the Mar-a-Lago top spot isn't over yet. Kristi Noem started 2026 off with a jarring appearance on Fox News, that proves she isn't giving up without a fight.