Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Her Relationship Breakups

When we look back at Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner's relationship, it's hard not to crack a smile. The year 2009 was a truly magical time. Swift had well and truly arrived and had won Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs only for Kanye West to storm the stage, and Lautner was at the peak of his popularity as part of the uber-successful "Twilight" franchise. It seemed only natural that the pair would strike up a romance after meeting on the set of "Valentine's Day", but just like many of the singer's romances from this period, it didn't end well — though it wasn't down to Lautner. In this case, Swift was the one to do all the heartbreaking.

Despite taking their tryst public and attending a hockey game as well as dinner together, it all came crashing down quicker than you can say "Teardrops on my Guitar." By December 2009, it was all over, but fans would get the lowdown in the "Speak Now" track "Back to December," which was released the following year. While Swift may have never confirmed who the song is about, it's widely believed to be about Lautner. With lyrics like, "Because the last time you saw me is still burned in the back of your mind, you gave me roses, and I left them there to die," it's not hard to see why. Swift later told E! News, "The person I wrote this song about deserves this [song]. This is about a person who was incredible to me, just perfect to me in a relationship, and I was really careless with him ... This is a song full of words I would say to him."