Rumors That Will Haunt Mike Johnson For The Rest Of His Career

Mike Johnson made history when he became one of the least experienced Speakers of the House in 2023, having served in Congress for less than seven years. The Louisiana Republican had never held any prior leadership roles, but he quickly found himself under the spotlight. It seems that Johnson wasn't ready for his high-pressure position and may just be finding it harder to deal with Congress than raising four kids. While on the Katie Miller Podcast in November 2025, Johnson opened up about the difficulties of his position, saying, "We're kind of in survival mode right now," and comparing his role as Speaker to being a mental health counselor.

Seemingly unable or unwilling to speak his mind, Mike Johnson has come up with a laughable way to get out of answering questions about Donald Trump. And while he'll never live down the constant claims that he's unaware of the events taking place around him, this isn't the only thing that will follow Johnson around for the rest of his life. Several rumors have spread about Johnson since he became Speaker, and they may follow him throughout his career.