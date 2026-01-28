Up Close Look At Cheryl Hines At Trump Accounts Summit Highlights Jarring Makeup Mistakes

First lady of MAHA Cheryl Hines has made some cringeworthy makeup mistakes before, but this latest one has to be one of the worst. We've all watched Hines stick with hubby, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., through some wild controversies, and she doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Today, she supported RFK Jr. by speaking at a D.C. summit for Trump Accounts. Interestingly, though, one up-close pic of her makeup is stealing the show.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

We've seen enough unfiltered photos of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to know that her makeup should never be captured up close. Yet Hines actually just managed to one-up her in terms of unfortunate makeup looks. For starters, Hines sported a severe, dark smokey eye. This eye makeup of choice felt like a bit too much for an event during the daytime. Balanced with the right makeup and the rest of her look, this smokey eye could have worked for a red carpet, but it felt way too heavy and high-contrast for this occasion. And it was made way, way worse thanks to her odd, eye-catching lip combo. She seemed to be wearing a dark lip liner paired with a much softer, more natural lip color. Maybe this was a case of her lipstick wearing off or maybe it was intentional, but it was jarring to see.