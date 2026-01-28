Up Close Look At Cheryl Hines At Trump Accounts Summit Highlights Jarring Makeup Mistakes
First lady of MAHA Cheryl Hines has made some cringeworthy makeup mistakes before, but this latest one has to be one of the worst. We've all watched Hines stick with hubby, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., through some wild controversies, and she doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Today, she supported RFK Jr. by speaking at a D.C. summit for Trump Accounts. Interestingly, though, one up-close pic of her makeup is stealing the show.
We've seen enough unfiltered photos of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to know that her makeup should never be captured up close. Yet Hines actually just managed to one-up her in terms of unfortunate makeup looks. For starters, Hines sported a severe, dark smokey eye. This eye makeup of choice felt like a bit too much for an event during the daytime. Balanced with the right makeup and the rest of her look, this smokey eye could have worked for a red carpet, but it felt way too heavy and high-contrast for this occasion. And it was made way, way worse thanks to her odd, eye-catching lip combo. She seemed to be wearing a dark lip liner paired with a much softer, more natural lip color. Maybe this was a case of her lipstick wearing off or maybe it was intentional, but it was jarring to see.
Is Cheryl Hines looking more and more like a MAGA gal?
While Cheryl Hines may be married to a member of Donald Trump's cabinet, she isn't in the administration herself. In fact, before Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Hines made her feelings about her husband teaming up with Trump crystal clear. In 2024, RFK Jr. told Variety, "I don't think that my marriage would survive it," to which Hines replied, "I think he's right" with a big smile (via X, formerly Twitter).
Evidently, plenty has changed in two years. While Hines and RFK Jr.'s marriage may have divorce written all over it, they're currently still together. And she's even up onstage supporting her husband's job that she was once so vehemently against. Interestingly, it's not just Hines' behavior that shows she's embracing MAGA; it's also showing up on her face.
Dark, heavy makeup like Hines' Trump Accounts summit look is a "Republican makeup" staple. And it's not exactly aligned with the makeup we're used to seeing her wear. To make matters worse, lately it has been looking more and more like Hines got a Mar-A-Lago makeover. Between her lips and her odd expression in the close-up Trump Accounts summit pic, it looks like some plastic surgery may, in fact, have her on the road to Mar-A-Lago face. It will certainly be interesting to see if spending more time with MAGA continues to give Hines an increasingly MAGA look.