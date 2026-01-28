Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Like A Lauren Sanchez Knockoff In Tacky Lace Gown
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In a would-be competition between two tacky queens, it appears that both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are using 2026 Paris Fashion Week to debut some fashion flops. First, on January 26, Sánchez Bezos stepped out in a red-hot bummer of a dress, and now it seems Guilfoyle is capitalizing on the moment. Reaching all the way back in her closet, the former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. found a dress that seemed to be inspired by Sánchez's flashy sense of style.
The silver shimmery swan-inspired look that Guilfoyle wore for the Elie Saab Haute Couture show seemed to dabble in the same sense of style Sánchez has adopted since she's been attached to husband Jeff Bezos. It's loud, it shows off Guilfoyle's figure, and its tackiness certainly vibes with the possible plastic surgery she's had done.
The short fur coat may seem like an instance of Guilfoyle reaching for Sánchez's expensive taste. However, even though Guilfoyle lives a lavish life in her own right, this isn't a new dress for her. In fact, this repeat offender was something Guilfoyle chose to wear at a rather inappropriate time.
Kimberly Guilfoyle chose the wrong dress for the wrong occasion
In 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle took a page out of Lara Trump's book by writing a children's book of her own. Though "The Princess & Her Pup" ultimately didn't garner the response Guilfoyle was hoping for, she still took the opportunity to get dressed up to celebrate. To promote pre-orders for her 36-page book, Guilfoyle posted to Instagram in May 2024, wearing the same exact outfit she would don for Paris Fashion Week in 2026. The sparkling cocktail dress fit better in that more adult setting rather than paired with a children's book, making it one of the more inappropriate outfits Guifloyle wore in 2024.
What's strange is that the comparisons between Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez Bezos don't stop at loud fashion choices; in fact, Guilfoyle actually published her book roughly two months after Sánchez released her own children's book. "The Fly Who Flew To Space" received a much warmer response from audiences, becoming both a New York Times and USA Today bestseller (and it's still widely available, unlike Guilfoyle's).
However, just because Sánchez Bezos' book outperformed Guilfoyle's doesn't mean things have been smooth sailing. Where Guilfoyle was met with ridicule over her attempts at publishing, Sánchez was met with a lawsuit, though it was later dropped. Hopefully, Guilfoyle will stick to just copying Sánchez's bold fashion sense and steer clear of any legal debacles.