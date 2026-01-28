Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Like A Lauren Sanchez Knockoff In Tacky Lace Gown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a would-be competition between two tacky queens, it appears that both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are using 2026 Paris Fashion Week to debut some fashion flops. First, on January 26, Sánchez Bezos stepped out in a red-hot bummer of a dress, and now it seems Guilfoyle is capitalizing on the moment. Reaching all the way back in her closet, the former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. found a dress that seemed to be inspired by Sánchez's flashy sense of style.

The silver shimmery swan-inspired look that Guilfoyle wore for the Elie Saab Haute Couture show seemed to dabble in the same sense of style Sánchez has adopted since she's been attached to husband Jeff Bezos. It's loud, it shows off Guilfoyle's figure, and its tackiness certainly vibes with the possible plastic surgery she's had done.

The short fur coat may seem like an instance of Guilfoyle reaching for Sánchez's expensive taste. However, even though Guilfoyle lives a lavish life in her own right, this isn't a new dress for her. In fact, this repeat offender was something Guilfoyle chose to wear at a rather inappropriate time.