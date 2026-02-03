Obvious Signs Billy Bob Thornton And His Sixth Wife Connie Won't Last

Billy Bob Thornton has lived a very interesting life, and his relationships over the years definitely add to that. Thornton dated and got engaged to six women from the late '70s to the early 2000s, marrying five of them. His engagement with fellow actor Laura Dern in the late '90s was a very high-profile match, but he abruptly left her and married the much-younger Angelina Jolie. However, in addition to the huge age gap between Thornton and Jolie, Jolie said in a post-divorce Vanity Fair interview that they were too different, resulting in an amicable divorce in 2003.

After decades of sudden breakups and divorces, Thornton started dating his current wife Connie Angland in 2003. They had their daughter Bella a year later but didn't marry until 2014 due to some reservations on Thornton's end. He told Maxim in 2008, "I told Connie I didn't want to put her through that. We do fine. ... If we get married, then the press will start calling her 'Number Six.'" His marriage to Angland is the longest one he's had, but the relationship may have some issues that could affect whether or not it's really till death do they part.