The Transformation Of Candace Cameron Bure's Face Can't Go Unnoticed

It seems like Candace Cameron Bure may have given in to Hollywood pressures to look younger after all, considering that the actor has admitted to getting some work done. In 2020, she told New Beauty that she had "had a Harmony Dye-VL laser treatments for the dark sunspots, pigmentation, and melasma on my face that I suffer from the most." Her reason for this was her carelessness in taking care of her skin in her younger years, which caused sun damage. She also stated in the interview that she did not consider herself a frequent Botox user, but admitted, "I may get it once a year (or less) on my forehead only to lessen my 'angry' lines."

She also talked about her Botox use with Us Weekly in 2024. "I was trying to fight the good fight," she explained. "[Y]et I was looking at my face getting more wrinkles, and I just wanted to get more Botox." Despite the brave plastic surgery admission, she wants to "age as naturally as possible" and not be judged for her decision to get cosmetic treatments. "I've always said I think everyone should age however they want to age. I don't know how I'm going to feel in 10 years — if I want to get a facelift, I'll get a facelift." And the cosmetic surgery exploration would not end there. She told New Beauty that she is open to using "fat melters" to tame the "stubborn areas like my lower back love handles."