Before & After Lauren Sánchez Pics Prove She Changed Her Face (Again) After Jeff Bezos Wedding
There's simply no denying that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has changed a lot over the years. In fact, when you look at some old throwback photos from a few decades ago, the Emmy-winning journalist looks almost unrecognizable. Now, admittedly, people change over the years — it merely seems that Sánchez has changed more than most, and it's fairly clear that her face has changed significantly in just the few short months since she married billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The pair tied the knot in a lavish (and apparently very boring) ceremony in Venice, Italy, in June 2025. The pair then honeymooned across the idyllic Italian countryside and along the coast, and have since been to countless red carpet events in the months since. During that newlywed period, people began to notice that Sánchez's face began to look remarkably different than it had just a few months prior, and side-by-side photos seemingly prove these suspicions.
The above photo on the left is from May 22, 2025, and shows Sánchez at the amfAR gala in Cap d'Antibes, France. While her face still has something of an uncanny valley vibe to it, her smile and lips look relatively natural, her cheeks are defined but not overfilled, and her skin seems taut but still malleable.
The photo on the right, however, is from December 1, 2025, roughly six months after their wedding. The picture was taken when she was spotted in New York City ahead of an appearance on "Good Morning America," and she looks almost like a different person. Her face seems sculpted in a very unnatural way, with her eyes, lips, and cheeks appearing stretched and almost like filler has been added to them without reservation.
Lauren Sánchez has likely spent a lot of money on her different appearances
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' profile suddenly skyrocketed when her controversial romance with Jeff Bezos first became public knowledge, and her place in the public spotlight was cemented when they tied the knot. Throughout her stunning transformation over the years, many have wondered exactly what work she's had done to facilitate said transformation. It turns out she may have paid quite a bit of money to try and cling to her wrinkle-free skin, full cheeks, and fair complexion despite having turned 56 in December 2025.
In March 2025, three months before her opulent Venetian wedding, The List spoke with Dr. Mariano Busso, a cosmetic dermatologist and consulting expert, who speculated on what procedures Sánchez may have undergone. Even in March, Dr. Busso believed Sánchez likely used excessive fillers and possibly had a pricey brow lift, along with the liberal application of Botox. All in all, Dr. Busso theorized that Sánchez had spent upwards of $50,000 on various injections and procedures throughout her facial transformation.
Keep in mind that this estimate was made almost nine months before Sánchez's tuned-up appearance in the aforementioned December 2025 photo. It's impossible to know the price tag for the litany of possible new procedures she's undergone since exchanging vows, but considering she almost looks like a different person in those side-by-side pics, it's probably a small fortune.