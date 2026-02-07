Before & After Lauren Sánchez Pics Prove She Changed Her Face (Again) After Jeff Bezos Wedding

There's simply no denying that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has changed a lot over the years. In fact, when you look at some old throwback photos from a few decades ago, the Emmy-winning journalist looks almost unrecognizable. Now, admittedly, people change over the years — it merely seems that Sánchez has changed more than most, and it's fairly clear that her face has changed significantly in just the few short months since she married billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish (and apparently very boring) ceremony in Venice, Italy, in June 2025. The pair then honeymooned across the idyllic Italian countryside and along the coast, and have since been to countless red carpet events in the months since. During that newlywed period, people began to notice that Sánchez's face began to look remarkably different than it had just a few months prior, and side-by-side photos seemingly prove these suspicions.

Dave Benett/amfar & Damebk/bauer-griffin/Getty

The above photo on the left is from May 22, 2025, and shows Sánchez at the amfAR gala in Cap d'Antibes, France. While her face still has something of an uncanny valley vibe to it, her smile and lips look relatively natural, her cheeks are defined but not overfilled, and her skin seems taut but still malleable.

The photo on the right, however, is from December 1, 2025, roughly six months after their wedding. The picture was taken when she was spotted in New York City ahead of an appearance on "Good Morning America," and she looks almost like a different person. Her face seems sculpted in a very unnatural way, with her eyes, lips, and cheeks appearing stretched and almost like filler has been added to them without reservation.